Reputacion de marca

Los 3 pilares que te ayudan a construir la reputación de tu empresa
Consultoría

Los 3 pilares que te ayudan a construir la reputación de tu empresa

La reputación no puede construirse desde la nada. Necesita ciertas "semillas" que es preciso sembrar y cuidar.
Javier Ongay | 5 min read
Más diálogo, igual a más reputación de tu empresa

Más diálogo, igual a más reputación de tu empresa

La reputación hay que construirla en permanente contacto con quienes la crean y difunden.
Javier Ongay | 5 min read
¿Sabías que tus ventas dependen mucho de tu reputación?

¿Sabías que tus ventas dependen mucho de tu reputación?

Opinión y prestigio que para una empresa significan dos caras de la misma moneda. Averigüa cómo afecta la reputación a tus ventas.
Javier Ongay | 5 min read
Cómo manejar la reputación online de tu marca

Cómo manejar la reputación online de tu marca

Monitorea los comentarios y menciones sobre tu empresa en Internet. Te ayudará a aumentar tu confiabilidad en clientes potenciales.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 6 min read
Causa una buena impresión online

Causa una buena impresión online

Para crear la reputación digital de tu marca debes seguir tres pasos: evaluar, monitorear y construir. Te decimos cómo.
Kathleen Davis | 4 min read

