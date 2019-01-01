There are no Videos in your queue.
Reputacion de marca
Consultoría
La reputación no puede construirse desde la nada. Necesita ciertas "semillas" que es preciso sembrar y cuidar.
La reputación hay que construirla en permanente contacto con quienes la crean y difunden.
Opinión y prestigio que para una empresa significan dos caras de la misma moneda. Averigüa cómo afecta la reputación a tus ventas.
Monitorea los comentarios y menciones sobre tu empresa en Internet. Te ayudará a aumentar tu confiabilidad en clientes potenciales.
Para crear la reputación digital de tu marca debes seguir tres pasos: evaluar, monitorear y construir. Te decimos cómo.
More From This Topic
Claves de branding personal
Más allá de tu pitch de elevador o tu ropa, debes construir una marca que te diferencie y te grabe en la mente de las personas.
Emprendedores
Como emprendedor, tu reputación es lo más valioso que posees. Richard Branson te dice cómo ha creado la suya.
Tecnología
Este personaje se encarga de afectar la reputación de tu marca en Internet y redes sociales. Aprende a lidiar con ellos.
