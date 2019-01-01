My Queue

Request for Proposals

6 Strategies for Avoiding the 'Race to the Bottom' Price War You Don't Want to Win
Pricing

Unless you are already Walmart, don't get sucked into competing on price.
Stan Peake | 4 min read
5 Ways to Get What You Actually Want From an RFP

Complex purchases aren't so much about a product or service as they are about an outcome, a trajectory, a solution or a promise. To gain the right offer from a vendor, ask the right questions and look in the right places.
Shaul Kuper | 4 min read