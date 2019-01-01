There are no Videos in your queue.
Reserve Bank of India
FinTech
Christine Lagarde urged central banks all over the world to explore this idea that is bringing a new dimension to the FinTech revolution
It is imperative to bring about new technologies that could work at the grass-roots level and help find a solution to the existing NPA crisis
Government policy
While the intent of the government, to protect user privacy, is fine but what makes it controversial is the mandate to store data 'only' in India.
Cryptocurrency
While there are many options for investors to trade in virtual currencies like peer-to-peer, crypto-to-crypto, crypto-to-cash, offshore exchanges and use of international bank accounts, panic has no room to play.
Entrepreneur Masterclass
RBI crackdown is pushing entrepreneurs dealing with cryptocurrency to overseas hubs, what's does the future look like
Cryptocurrency
As of now, the banks are still supporting the deposits and withdrawals and this may exist for next 3 months before the RBI guidelines come into effect.
Cryptocurrency
Relocating to a new country or offshore wouldn't be an easy task as there would be significant tax and regulatory ramifications
Payments
RBI has asked payment operators to ensure their data is stored in India only within six months
Cryptocurrency
RBI said that it will not deal with or provide services to any individual or business entities that deal with virtual currency
demonetization
"Post demonetisation, the growth of digital banks in India has contributed actively to the rise of digital transactions"
NBFC
NBFCs have registered a robust growth, a CAGR of 19% over the past few years to be precise
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
