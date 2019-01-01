My Queue

Resignation

Blizzard CEO and President Mike Morhaime Steps Down
Video Games

Blizzard CEO and President Mike Morhaime Steps Down

Former 'WoW' leader J Allen Brack is taking over, while 'several' new games are in development.
Richard Lawler | 2 min read
CEOs Are Leaving Their Jobs -- and Women Are Filling Those Vacant Roles -- at a Higher Rate Than Usual

CEOs Are Leaving Their Jobs -- and Women Are Filling Those Vacant Roles -- at a Higher Rate Than Usual

Of the chief executives who have stepped down this year, 22 percent of those lined up to replace them are women.
Lydia Belanger | 2 min read
3 Ways to Avoid a Nasty Breakup When Quitting Your Job

3 Ways to Avoid a Nasty Breakup When Quitting Your Job

Done right, your former employer will celebrate you, your former colleagues will congratulate you and your bridges will not go up in flames.
Brittany Larsen | 5 min read
Marissa Mayer Has Resigned Now That Verizon Purchased Yahoo. Read Her Farewell Letter.

Marissa Mayer Has Resigned Now That Verizon Purchased Yahoo. Read Her Farewell Letter.

'I'm tremendously grateful for all of the hard work and the many sacrifices you've made.'
Entrepreneur Staff | 6 min read
Uber President Quits in Response to Controversies

Uber President Quits in Response to Controversies

This wasn't the company he thought he joined.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read

Oprah to Help Weight Watchers Find New Leader After CEO Resigns
Oprah Winfrey

Oprah to Help Weight Watchers Find New Leader After CEO Resigns

James Chambers will resign at the end of September after three years on the job following a 'joint decision' from the board of directions that he should leave.
Reuters | 3 min read
Don't Be Afraid to Burn Bridges That Lead You Back to Nowhere
Quitting a Job

Don't Be Afraid to Burn Bridges That Lead You Back to Nowhere

If there is something holding you back or keeping you down, grab the matches and burn that bridge.
Steve Eakin | 6 min read
10 Outrageous Ways People Have Quit Their Jobs
Quitting a Job

10 Outrageous Ways People Have Quit Their Jobs

From a live news broadcast to a personalized Mario video game, people have come up with the strangest ways to walk out on work.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
The Resignation of Theranos's COO Is a Major Bid for Atonement
Theranos

The Resignation of Theranos's COO Is a Major Bid for Atonement

Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani has long been a key figure at the company and one of the closest confidants of the company's founder and CEO, Elizabeth Holmes.
Roger Parloff | 7 min read
Lending Club's CEO Resigns After Internal Probe, Shares Plummet
investigation

Lending Club's CEO Resigns After Internal Probe, Shares Plummet

Three senior managers have also resigned or were fired in connection with the internal probe, the company said.
Reuters | 3 min read
Priceline CEO Quits Over Relationship With Employee
Executive Change

Priceline CEO Quits Over Relationship With Employee

The employee was not under his direct supervision, but the relationship violated the company's code of conduct.
Reuters | 2 min read
The Co-Founders of SoulCycle Have Resigned
SoulCycle

The Co-Founders of SoulCycle Have Resigned

SoulCycle, which has been preparing for an IPO since last summer, saw its revenue hit $112 million in 2014, up from $36.2 million in 2012.
Beth Kowitt | 1 min read
After Sexist Comments, Tennis Tournament Chief Raymond Moore Resigns
Resignation

After Sexist Comments, Tennis Tournament Chief Raymond Moore Resigns

His comments on women in tennis were widely denounced, including by Serena Williams and Martina Navratilova.
Reuters | 2 min read
Zenefits CEO Resigns Amid Compliance Issues
Zenefits

Zenefits CEO Resigns Amid Compliance Issues

Chief Executive Parker Conrad has been replaced by David Sacks, a former executive at Yammer and PayPal who joined Zenefits a year ago as chief operating officer.
Reuters | 3 min read
The Woman Who Brought 'Female Viagra' to Market Is Stepping Down as CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals
CEOs

The Woman Who Brought 'Female Viagra' to Market Is Stepping Down as CEO of Sprout Pharmaceuticals

The news comes just four months after Valeant Pharmaceuticals acquired Sprout for $1 billion.
Laura Entis | 2 min read