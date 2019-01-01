There are no Videos in your queue.
Resignation
Video Games
Former 'WoW' leader J Allen Brack is taking over, while 'several' new games are in development.
Of the chief executives who have stepped down this year, 22 percent of those lined up to replace them are women.
Done right, your former employer will celebrate you, your former colleagues will congratulate you and your bridges will not go up in flames.
'I'm tremendously grateful for all of the hard work and the many sacrifices you've made.'
This wasn't the company he thought he joined.
Oprah Winfrey
James Chambers will resign at the end of September after three years on the job following a 'joint decision' from the board of directions that he should leave.
Quitting a Job
If there is something holding you back or keeping you down, grab the matches and burn that bridge.
Quitting a Job
From a live news broadcast to a personalized Mario video game, people have come up with the strangest ways to walk out on work.
Theranos
Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani has long been a key figure at the company and one of the closest confidants of the company's founder and CEO, Elizabeth Holmes.
investigation
Three senior managers have also resigned or were fired in connection with the internal probe, the company said.
Executive Change
The employee was not under his direct supervision, but the relationship violated the company's code of conduct.
SoulCycle
SoulCycle, which has been preparing for an IPO since last summer, saw its revenue hit $112 million in 2014, up from $36.2 million in 2012.
Resignation
His comments on women in tennis were widely denounced, including by Serena Williams and Martina Navratilova.
Zenefits
Chief Executive Parker Conrad has been replaced by David Sacks, a former executive at Yammer and PayPal who joined Zenefits a year ago as chief operating officer.
CEOs
The news comes just four months after Valeant Pharmaceuticals acquired Sprout for $1 billion.
