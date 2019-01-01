There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Response Time
Customer Service
Our instant-gratification culture means you need to respond quickly, provide value and let customers decide how and when to start the conversation.
If you don't have a process, in writing, for following up sales leads you are not likely to follow up at all.
Having an airtight crisis response plan in place can help mitigate even the worst disaster.
No business is immune to experiencing a crisis, but how a company responds determines if it can weather the storm or not.
Customers remember what's put out in front of them first, so it pays to be fast.
More From This Topic
Customer Support
Resource-constrained startups short on cash can implement a lean response strategy that turns consumers into advocates.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?