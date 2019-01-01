My Queue

Response Time

Customer Service

Customer Service Depends on Relationships Even in the Mobile Age

Our instant-gratification culture means you need to respond quickly, provide value and let customers decide how and when to start the conversation.
Cynthia Johnson | 6 min read
What Is Your Internet Response Strategy?

If you don't have a process, in writing, for following up sales leads you are not likely to follow up at all.
Grant Cardone | 5 min read
Managing a Crisis to Avert #Majorfail

Having an airtight crisis response plan in place can help mitigate even the worst disaster.
Brenton Hayden | 7 min read
3 Key Steps for Crisis Communication

No business is immune to experiencing a crisis, but how a company responds determines if it can weather the storm or not.
Small Business PR | 3 min read
Beat Your Competition Into the Ground

Customers remember what's put out in front of them first, so it pays to be fast.
John Brubaker | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Customer Support

Customer Support Is as Easy as 1, 2, 3

Resource-constrained startups short on cash can implement a lean response strategy that turns consumers into advocates.
Chris Herbert and Christian Smith | 4 min read