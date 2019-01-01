There are no Videos in your queue.
Responsive Design
Mobile Marketing
You'll have to play by new rules to target voice search, lightning-fast page speeds and mobile-friendly content.
Renters and buyers today demand on-the-go tools, even when it comes to selecting where they'll put down roots.
Our instant-gratification culture means you need to respond quickly, provide value and let customers decide how and when to start the conversation.
You basically have three options when deciding whether or not to invest in a mobile marketing solution for your business.
Customers are now searching for and viewing their favorite businesses on their phones much more often than their desktops computers.
More From This Topic
Technology
This year could be huge: Improving the customer experience is key.
Retail
Many companies are providing consumers a multiplicity of options for how to shop. Here's how to maximize them all.
Responsive Design
With more customer checking email over mobile, its important to understand the shift and how to make the most of it. Here's how.
Websites
If you're constantly tinkering with it, you may have an advantage over your competitors.
Marketing
As more people go mobile, consider these important suggestions to make sure people are opening your emails on their smartphones.
Marketing
What you should consider when developing marketing content for customers on tablets and smartphones.
Technology
New York-based bMobilized has an algorithm which will generate a version of your company's website specifically designed to fit mobile devices.
Technology
You might want to present content differently for the different types of devices customers are using to access your site. Here are five things to keep in mind.
Technology
Build a single website that works on a computer, a tablet and a smartphone.
Technology
Consider these five tips for harnessing the power of this mobile technology.
