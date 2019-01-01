Responsive Design

My Queue

The Beginner's Guide to Launching a Mobile SEO Campaign
The Beginner's Guide to Launching a Mobile SEO Campaign

You'll have to play by new rules to target voice search, lightning-fast page speeds and mobile-friendly content.
Aaron Agius | 8 min read
5 Mobile Musts for Real-Estate Marketing

Renters and buyers today demand on-the-go tools, even when it comes to selecting where they'll put down roots.
Aaron Orendorff | 7 min read
Customer Service Depends on Relationships Even in the Mobile Age

Our instant-gratification culture means you need to respond quickly, provide value and let customers decide how and when to start the conversation.
Cynthia Johnson | 6 min read
To Invest in Mobile or Not to Invest in Mobile... That is the Question

You basically have three options when deciding whether or not to invest in a mobile marketing solution for your business.
SC Moatti | 5 min read
Mobile Marketing That Makes Sense

Customers are now searching for and viewing their favorite businesses on their phones much more often than their desktops computers.
Patrick Schock | 2 min read

The Top 5 Ecommerce Trends You Should Look Out For
The Top 5 Ecommerce Trends You Should Look Out For

This year could be huge: Improving the customer experience is key.
Jan Verleur | 6 min read
Retailers of All Sizes Can Deliver a Seamless Shopping Experience

Many companies are providing consumers a multiplicity of options for how to shop. Here's how to maximize them all.
Harry Whitehouse | 4 min read
Creating a Responsive Email Design (Infographic)

With more customer checking email over mobile, its important to understand the shift and how to make the most of it. Here's how.
Zach Bulygo | 2 min read
3 Reasons Your Website Will Never Be Finished

If you're constantly tinkering with it, you may have an advantage over your competitors.
Josh Steimle | 5 min read
7 Tips to Make Your Email Marketing More Mobile-Friendly

As more people go mobile, consider these important suggestions to make sure people are opening your emails on their smartphones.
DJ Waldow | 5 min read
The Key Ingredients to a Winning Mobile Content-Marketing Strategy

What you should consider when developing marketing content for customers on tablets and smartphones.
Jayson DeMers | 6 min read
Optimizing Your Business Website for Mobile at No Cost

New York-based bMobilized has an algorithm which will generate a version of your company's website specifically designed to fit mobile devices.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
What to Consider When Creating Responsive Design-Friendly Content

You might want to present content differently for the different types of devices customers are using to access your site. Here are five things to keep in mind.
Amy Gahran | 4 min read
How to Build a Multi-Platform Website

Build a single website that works on a computer, a tablet and a smartphone.
Mikal E. Belicove | 3 min read
How to Make Your Site Mobile-Friendly With 'Responsive Design'

Consider these five tips for harnessing the power of this mobile technology.
Amy Gahran | 4 min read