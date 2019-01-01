My Queue

retail industry

Here's How Indian F&B Retail Industry is Transforming
Retail Businesses

Here's How Indian F&B Retail Industry is Transforming

India consumes close to $30 billion meat annually where 90 per cent is handled by the unorganized market
Lisa Suwal | 4 min read
This is Why Omnichannel is the Future of the Retail Industry

This is Why Omnichannel is the Future of the Retail Industry

The Omnichannel game is yet to be played in the true sense of the world in Indian retail
Vipul Mathur | 4 min read
Omnichannel or Multichannel: What's the Future of Retail in India?

Omnichannel or Multichannel: What's the Future of Retail in India?

Rapid digitization, mobile revolution, and e-commerce in India have come together to change the face of retail
KT Prasad | 5 min read
Retail Basks In 'Cloud' Of Change

Retail Basks In 'Cloud' Of Change

The dramatic progress of the online world is creating existential challenges for conventional set-ups in the retail industry.
Nitesh Thattasery | 5 min read
How Retail Industry can Survive in the Online World

How Retail Industry can Survive in the Online World

The retail industry is at crucial moment with online sales resulting in periodical of all sales.
Shiv Rattan Goyal | 4 min read

The Most Crucial Challenges Retail Industry Has Faced for Decades
Retail

The Most Crucial Challenges Retail Industry Has Faced for Decades

Both entities form a key part of the retail industry.
Hardik Harsora | 5 min read