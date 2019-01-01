There are no Videos in your queue.
Retail Marketing
Retail
Getting your product on the shelves of a big-box store is a complex process that doesn't guarantee success.
Bricks-and-clicks strategies will matter even more as millennials drive experiential-marketing campaigns and entrepreneurs test new waters with pop-up shops.
From choosing a location to understanding your customer base, market insights from data analysis are key to your success.
As consumers continue to drift from brick and mortar shops to online markets, retailers are surprisingly optimistic.
Retail should continue to pay attention to both platforms.
The Grind
While many entrepreneurs would love to be in the Targets and Walmarts of the world, it can be an extremely stressful time.
Marketing
Service-based businesses tend to struggle with promotions during the holiday season. Instead of letting this busy time of year pass you by, focusing on these tips to boost your sales.
Small Business Growth
Mythical small shop owners knows every customer. In reality, small businesses need the tools to analyze their sales data if they are to compete.
Data Analysis
Data you routinely collect, when properly analyzed, will guide you to better sales and happier customers.
Websites
In lieu of a stand alone website, a Facebook page may work for your business. But only if it's done right.
Marketing
Jordan Eisenberg has squeezed into consumers' overstuffed wallets, invented new ways to sell his product at the drug store checkout counter and, most recently, scored marketing gold by wiggling his product into celebrity swag bags.
Marketing
From shoe shopping to privacy concerns, 'big data' has big implications.
Starting a Business
Three retail business owners show how to project personality and add a special flair to your store.
Marketing
For retailers, the holiday season is critical. We look at how small businesses in one New York marketplace are planning to win customers.
Marketing
A California ruling makes it illegal to collect customer ZIP codes in-store. Time to find more innovative ways to collect data on your customers.
