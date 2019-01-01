There are no Videos in your queue.
Retail Sales
Sales
Joe Andes was a master salesman of the old school. He made his fortune one $5 sale at a time, working on a busy Manhattan street corner.
It's time to update your customer service training manual.
What's clear is that marketers are wasting time and losing customers during the holidays.
Economists had expected core retail sales to rise last month. They fell.
New consoles are great, but the real fun usually doesn't start until a year or so after when new games hit store shelves.
More From This Topic
Pricing
An engineer gives retailers a fighting chance in the online price wars.
Sales Strategies
new luxury shopping study suggests customers are more likely to make a purchase when dealing with a rude sales associate.
Technology
GameStop lowered its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings guidance after suffering declines in video-game sales during the holiday period.
Growth Strategies
Letting your customer into the design process can boost engagement – and profits.
Starting a Business
With clients like Starbucks, Yoplait and Betty Crocker, DINE marketing president Chris Cornyn offers up business advice for entrepreneurs -- foodies and all.
Growth Strategies
The colorful, rubber footwear company said cold weather contributed to plunging profits in the second quarter.
Growth Strategies
Retail sales rose less than expected in June, the latest sign of sluggish economic growth.
Marketing
What you can do to stop losing business to customers who browse your wares in-store but buy online from someone else.
Marketing
Small-business owners say Black Friday and Cyber Monday did little for their bottom line, but Thanksgiving weekend sales still came in slightly better than expected.
Growth Strategies
Shoptiques brings cutting-edge creations from brick-and-mortar boutiques online.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
