Retail security

6 Low-Tech Ways to Reduce Shoplifting
Growth Strategies

Lighting and personal greetings are among the low-tech ways you and can make your store less attractive to thieves.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 3 min read
Watch Where You Swipe: Hackers Have Done More Damage Than You Realize

More than 1,000 American businesses have been affected by in-store cash register breaches, estimates the Department of Homeland Security.
Laura Entis | 3 min read
Online Debit, Credit Fraud Will Soon Get Much Worse. Here's Why.

Adoption of better safeguards in the physical world will drive criminals to electronic theft, argues payments validation entrepreneur.
Rajesh Ramanand | 4 min read
4 Ways to Maximize Your Loss Prevention Strategies

Ways to get the most from the theft prevention technology and techniques you're already using.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 4 min read
6 Simple, Low-Tech Ways to Reduce Shoplifting

Lighting and personal greetings are among the low-tech ways you and can make your store less attractive to thieves.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 3 min read

6 Tips to Reduce Employee Theft
Growth Strategies

One in every 40 employees steals from their employer. Make sure that your store isn't a target.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 4 min read
5 Ways Tech Is Stopping Theft
Growth Strategies

Thieves' jobs just got harder with technologies tracking everything from store displays to people's faces.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 4 min read
4 Ways to Prevent Gift-Card Theft
Starting a Business

Nearly 80 percent of retailers have been a victim of gift-card fraud. Don't let your store be the next victim.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 4 min read