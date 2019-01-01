Retail Strategies

My Queue

5 Easy Strategies to Prevent Costly Retail Returns

No longer seen as a cost of doing business, product returns are a real threat to the bottom line of all retailers.
Peter Sobotta | 3 min read
How a Startup Is Helping Retailers by Using Digital Tests in Physical Spaces

An NYC startup applies A/B testing -- common in the digital space -- to convert foot traffic to sales in brick-and-mortar stores.
Michael Frank | 3 min read
The 7 Mistakes Entrepreneurs Make When Launching an Ecommerce Startup

Ecommerce can be a gold mine for entrepreneurs – if done correctly. Make sure you avoid these major blunders when launching your online-retail shop.
Stephen Tanenbaum | 4 min read
Attention, Apple Shoppers: You're Being Followed

Apple officially activated iBeacon on Friday, meaning customers in all 254 of its U.S. stores can be tracked and sent notifications as they shop.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
For a Better Black Friday, Know Your Most Challenging Customers

These five tips help your staff help harried shoppers on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.
Alina Dizik | 5 min read