Retailers

Retailers
Holidays

The 7 Most Stunning Holiday Windows in New York City -- and What You Can Learn From Them

From Tiffany's stunning diamond display to Macy's iconic themes, retailers in New York City are known for their beautiful, intricate holiday windows.
Rose Leadem | 8 min read
Macy's Holiday Window Designer Shares 3 Secrets for Better Holiday Displays

Macy's Holiday Window Designer Shares 3 Secrets for Better Holiday Displays

Roya Sullivan, the brains behind Macy's intricate holiday windows, shares with us some tips on any business can create a successful window display.
Rose Leadem | 4 min read
Sears Eyes Quick Rollout of Small Stores if Test Is Successful

Sears Eyes Quick Rollout of Small Stores if Test Is Successful

The move comes as Sears tries to bounce back from a five-year stretch during which it lost more than $8 billion as it closed hundreds of stores and sales dropped sharply.
Reuters | 3 min read
Zara Is the Latest Perpetrator of T-Shirt Outrage Thanks to a Gluten-Themed Crop Top

Zara Is the Latest Perpetrator of T-Shirt Outrage Thanks to a Gluten-Themed Crop Top

The retailer pulled a shirt that reads: 'Are You Gluten Free?' after it drew mixed reactions.
Laura Entis | 4 min read
Bedding With a Masculine Bent? This Founder Wants to Reinvent a Category for Men -- Again.

Bedding With a Masculine Bent? This Founder Wants to Reinvent a Category for Men -- Again.

The Tie Bar founder Greg Shugar is hoping to strike lightning twice with his latest upstart, Thread Experiment.
Geoff Weiss | 6 min read

The Grocery Cart Making Life Easier for Special Needs Families
Small Business Big Impact

The Grocery Cart Making Life Easier for Special Needs Families

Caroline's Carts makes it easier for families with special needs run simple errands, like grocery shopping.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
Malware Warning Puts Retailers on Lookout for New Cyber Breaches
Malware

Malware Warning Puts Retailers on Lookout for New Cyber Breaches

ModPOS is an especially sophisticated point-of-sale malware that current security programs can't catch.
Reuters | 2 min read
How Brick-And-Mortar Stores Are Finding New Uses for Smartphones
Mobile Apps

How Brick-And-Mortar Stores Are Finding New Uses for Smartphones

Macy's, JCPenney and Staples are just some of the traditional retailers looking to give in-store shoppers an edge.
Reuters | 4 min read
What to Do Next When You Know Your Business Is Here to Stay
Ecommerce

What to Do Next When You Know Your Business Is Here to Stay

Launching a business can be scary and bewildering. Once you get past that stage, it's often just bewildering.
Maria Haggerty | 5 min read
5 Tips to Help Your Small Business Get Into Big-Box Stores
Growth Strategies

5 Tips to Help Your Small Business Get Into Big-Box Stores

When it comes to participating in supplier programs, especially with Fortune 500 companies, understanding as much as possible about the businesses you are approaching can help separate your company from your competitors.
Amber Colley | 6 min read
Sam's Club Adds New Services for Small-Business Owners
Retailers

Sam's Club Adds New Services for Small-Business Owners

The retailer is now offering digital marketing, payment processing and loans to the 600,000 business members who shop its stores and website each week.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read
How Do I Get Into Big-Box Stores? What Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Told This Entrepreneur.
Growth Strategies

How Do I Get Into Big-Box Stores? What Shark Tank's Barbara Corcoran Told This Entrepreneur.

The 'Shark Tank' investor offered feedback on everything from pitching to pricing at a recent event hosted by Entrepreneur.
Lauren Covello | 7 min read
How a Health Setback Inspired This Entrepreneur to Adopt a New Business Model
Franchisors

How a Health Setback Inspired This Entrepreneur to Adopt a New Business Model

Lisa Kornstein's clothing boutique is using a semi-absentee model, allowing her to manage her health and her business.
Jason Daley | 4 min read
U.S. Top Court Rejects Challenge to Debit Card 'Swipe Fees' Rules
Swipe Fees

U.S. Top Court Rejects Challenge to Debit Card 'Swipe Fees' Rules

The decision deals a blow to retailers, grocers and restaurant owners who argued the charges were unfairly high.
Reuters | 3 min read
Wet Seal Just Made Two-Thirds of Its Stores Disappear
Retail

Wet Seal Just Made Two-Thirds of Its Stores Disappear

The teen retailer's struggle with declining sales is another reminder to mall-loving millennials that their childhood is over.
John Kell | 3 min read