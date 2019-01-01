My Queue

Retailing

7 Low-Cost Design Ideas for Small Retail Spaces
Growth Strategies

7 Low-Cost Design Ideas for Small Retail Spaces

Consider these unique ways to design a compact store to look bigger and accommodate more merchandise.
Jane Porter | 4 min read
How to Find Your Inventory Sweet Spot

How to Find Your Inventory Sweet Spot

You are what you sell, so we'll help you learn to match the needs and wants of your customers to the right goods and prices.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 7 min read
6 Policies Your Retail Business Needs to Succeed

6 Policies Your Retail Business Needs to Succeed

It's details like these that can make you a success or doom you to failure.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 6 min read
How to Find the Right Location for Your Store

How to Find the Right Location for Your Store

Location is key to a successful retail operation. Get the facts on how to decide where to base your business.
The Staff of Entrepreneur Media, Inc. | 7 min read
6 Low-Tech Ways to Reduce Shoplifting

6 Low-Tech Ways to Reduce Shoplifting

Lighting and personal greetings are among the low-tech ways you and can make your store less attractive to thieves.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 3 min read

More From This Topic

Wow Customers by Adding Sprinkles to Your Retail Service
Small BizTips

Wow Customers by Adding Sprinkles to Your Retail Service

They may come in for fast, good and cheap -- but they'll come back for unique.
Chip R. Bell | 5 min read
6 Tips for Keeping Your Store Relevant to Online Shoppers
Retail Businesses

6 Tips for Keeping Your Store Relevant to Online Shoppers

If customers are finding what they need in your store just to buy it online, it's time to update your retail strategy.
George Deeb | 4 min read
Why the Future of Retail Will Blow Your Mind
Big Data

Why the Future of Retail Will Blow Your Mind

Merchants will merge shoppers' physical and digital worlds, bringing an online data-driven strategy to storefronts
Puneet Mehta | 6 min read
5 Secrets to Painless Returns
Growth Strategies

5 Secrets to Painless Returns

Setting up a separate return line and training employees can increase customer satisfaction and lessen headaches for your staff in the post-holiday season.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 4 min read
5 Common Ecommerce Returns Mistakes
Growth Strategies

5 Common Ecommerce Returns Mistakes

Having a clear return policy and having a process for handling returns can reduce revenue loss and increase customer satisfaction.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 3 min read
How to Negotiate a Lease -- A Beginner's Guide for Retailers
Ready For Anything

How to Negotiate a Lease -- A Beginner's Guide for Retailers

Negotiating a lease can be as simple as buying a toothbrush or as complicated as buying a new car. These tips can help simplify the process.
Ronald L. Bond | 4 min read
Compete With the Big Guys on Black Friday
Growth Strategies

Compete With the Big Guys on Black Friday

If you're looking to lock horns with Big Box Discounters on one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we have some tips.
Matthew Ong | 3 min read
5 Easy Ways to Handle Holiday Crowds
Growth Strategies

5 Easy Ways to Handle Holiday Crowds

Follow these tips to ensure you don't lose holiday shoppers or sales.
Michele Meyer | 4 min read
6 Tips to Reduce Employee Theft
Growth Strategies

6 Tips to Reduce Employee Theft

One in every 40 employees steals from their employer. Make sure that your store isn't a target.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 4 min read