Retention

Signs a Customer Is About to Leave -- and How to Prevent It
Customer Retention

Signs a Customer Is About to Leave -- and How to Prevent It

Churn proof your business by paying attention early.
Sandi Lin | 5 min read
3 Tips for Customer Retention

3 Tips for Customer Retention

These tips will help you leverage your existing customers to bring in new ones.
Jana Barrett | 3 min read
Why More Than Half of Your Employees Are Looking for a New Job

Why More Than Half of Your Employees Are Looking for a New Job

Glassdoor released new findings from its Global Salary Transparency Survey on Equal Pay Day.
Lydia Belanger | 3 min read
The Most Common 10 Reasons Clients Leave (and How to Prevent That)

The Most Common 10 Reasons Clients Leave (and How to Prevent That)

Show each client the value you provide and do that on a regular basis.
Jayson DeMers | 5 min read
Why Paying a Living Wage Is Smart Business

Why Paying a Living Wage Is Smart Business

Low wages and skimpy benefits are no bargain if good employees can't afford to keep working for you.
Hari Ravichandran | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Data Reveal the 7 Factors for Optimal Employee Retention
Employee Retention

Data Reveal the 7 Factors for Optimal Employee Retention

A far-reaching survey shows that workers who are paid fairly stay with a company that gives them opportunity and respect.
Matt Straz | 4 min read
A Checklist to Get Your Customer-Loyalty Program Off the Ground
Loyalty Programs

A Checklist to Get Your Customer-Loyalty Program Off the Ground

With more companies vying for consumers' attention (and money), businesses need to create loyalty programs to get customers on board and to stay. Here is a checklist to create a program in the digital world.
Jed Williams and John Swanciger | 4 min read
This Software Company Can Boost Your Retention Rate
Retention

This Software Company Can Boost Your Retention Rate

Gainsight, a customer-success management company, helps increase customer retention for small but quickly growing companies.
Jeff Kauflin | 2 min read
4 Common Customer-Service Obstacles (And How to Fix Them)
Customer Service

4 Common Customer-Service Obstacles (And How to Fix Them)

Customer service can make or break a company. Don't fall into the trap of delivering sub-par service, which could result in your company's future going down the drain.
Laura Fagan | 4 min read
You Need a Real Vacation (And So Do Your Employees)
Vacations

You Need a Real Vacation (And So Do Your Employees)

A recent survey shows that, as a nation, we're pretty bad at unplugging. Here are five reasons you should.
Laura Entis | 5 min read
Getting Fickle Consumers to Buy Into Your Brand
Customer Loyalty

Getting Fickle Consumers to Buy Into Your Brand

While big corporations are struggling to retain customers, startups are seizing the opportunity to steal loyal consumers. Here is how they are doing it.
Debra Kaye | 3 min read
Tech Firms Seeking Talent Spring for Spacious, Luxe Quarters
Office Space

Tech Firms Seeking Talent Spring for Spacious, Luxe Quarters

While government cuts its real estate footprint, firms competing for knowledge workers are not crimping on office environments.
Tucker Hughes | 5 min read
Want Loyal Customers? Talk to Your Hair Stylist.
Loyalty

Want Loyal Customers? Talk to Your Hair Stylist.

Hair stylists livelihood depends on getting customers and keeping them happy. Here are a few tips all entrepreneurs can use.
Melody McCloskey | 4 min read
4 Ways to Increase Your Direct Mail Sales
Marketing

4 Ways to Increase Your Direct Mail Sales

After you've completed a few successful direct mail campaigns, use these four methods to build your sales.
Craig Simpson | 5 min read
Want Your Team to Perform Better? Try Positive Reinforcement.
Growth Strategies

Want Your Team to Perform Better? Try Positive Reinforcement.

No company picnics necessary. These simple steps could lead to increased profitability.
Bill Sims, Jr. | 2 min read