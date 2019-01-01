My Queue

Retention Science

The Marriage of Clicks and Bricks
Retail Businesses

The Marriage of Clicks and Bricks

Ecommerce retailers have realized that shoppers find value in being able to see and inspect items in real life.
Jerry Jao | 4 min read
Leveraging Big Data to Boost Click-Through Rates

Leveraging Big Data to Boost Click-Through Rates

Retention Science uses predictive algorithms to create automated marketing campaigns for companies based on customers' buying patterns.
Katherine Duncan | 3 min read
Closing My First Big Deal

Closing My First Big Deal

How one entrepreneur landed his first client for pay when other startups give away their products.
Jerry Jao | 4 min read