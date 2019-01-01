There are no Videos in your queue.
Retreat
Entrepreneurs
Teams need to get away from the office to think through the best direction for the company.
Planning a company getaway for the coming new year? Here are tips on how to save money, re-energize your team and company.
You don't want employees feeling like their bright ideas just fall into an abyss. Set aside some time for employees (and their ideas) to shine.
A mastermind retreat can give you support, renewal and even a good kick in the pants.
Not even white noise can provide the restorative value of an extended period of pure silence.
Vacations
For the past 12 years, I've gone on a trip with the same group. This has led me to be better and more creative.
Employee Training
With healthy planning and a dash of creativity, you can serve up an experience your team will remember fondly. Plus your organization can revisit approaches to its practices.
Team-Building
Whether you're running a company of five or 500, changing pace with a retreat will re-energize your team, encourage cross-departmental collaboration and strengthen internal bonds.
Health
Entrepreneurial retreats can be a great way to step back from your business for a new perspective, learn from experts and other entrepreneurs, and just refresh your brain.
