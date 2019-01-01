My Queue

Retro Fitness

Franchise Players

Former New York Times Pressman Worked Out a Strong Career Change in Mid-Life With Retro Fitness

At 38, Warren De Stefano said goodbye to newspapers and hello to a unique gym franchise, helping disabled military veterans along the way.
Erin Schultz | 9 min read
5 Ways Tech Is Forever Changing Fitness Franchises

With apps, wearable tech and the ability to micromanage franchisees across the country, tech is giving fitness chains new ways to flex their business muscle.
Kate Taylor | 5 min read
Report: Franchise Establishments to Post Biggest Growth Since the Recession

The International Franchising Association predicts that franchise growth and job creation will outpace the wider economy in 2014.
Kate Taylor | 3 min read