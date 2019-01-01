There are no Videos in your queue.
Return Policy
Holiday Shopping
Here are seven tips for making return processing smarter, more efficient and cost-effective.
How do you know what's the right return policy for your online business?
Online businesses must plan for returns as a pillar of their brand's larger customer experience.
No longer seen as a cost of doing business, product returns are a real threat to the bottom line of all retailers.
The extensive data on e-tail purchase patterns doesn't lie.
More From This Topic
Customer Service
When a Zulilly shopper wanted to return a winter coat, she got an answer she didn't expect.
Branding
The founder of supplements company Onnit explains what he does to differentiate himself from the competition.
Return Policy
One way to give customers a special perk they will remember is to pay the return freight for undesired goods.
Marketing
'You always hear the phrase that any PR is good PR. What we learned is that's not always the case,' the athletic clothing company's CFO admitted.
Growth Strategies
Shift your attentions to shoppers' moods and needs to move product and increase revenue.
Growth Strategies
Setting up a separate return line and training employees can increase customer satisfaction and lessen headaches for your staff in the post-holiday season.
Social Media
If you and your employees truly believe the customer is always right, you can build one heck of a successful brand using social media.
Marketing
When REI recently changed its 'no questions asked' return policy to a year limit, people started debating the best approach. Here are six steps to get the most out of your policy.
Marketing
For many ecommerce companies, customer-return policies can be just as important as the price or the product.
Growth Strategies
These tips will help you minimize business disruptions and keep the customer satisfied.
