Returns
reverse logistics
Nobody is likelier to have ideas for avoiding customer problems than whoever is solving those problems, face-to-face, with unhappy customers.
Smart retailers leverage products returns to improve the customer experience and drive repeat sales.
Make sure you see a good return policy as a critical step, not an afterthought.
Stave off stress, boost sales and get into the holiday spirit. Here are twelve tips to get you through the season in one piece.
Shift your attentions to shoppers' moods and needs to move product and increase revenue.
Setting up a separate return line and training employees can increase customer satisfaction and lessen headaches for your staff in the post-holiday season.
Having a clear return policy and having a process for handling returns can reduce revenue loss and increase customer satisfaction.
