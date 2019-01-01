My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Returns

To Reduce Costly Retail Returns Start Listening to Your Front Line People
reverse logistics

To Reduce Costly Retail Returns Start Listening to Your Front Line People

Nobody is likelier to have ideas for avoiding customer problems than whoever is solving those problems, face-to-face, with unhappy customers.
Peter Sobotta | 3 min read
5 Steps to Make the Most of a Product Return

5 Steps to Make the Most of a Product Return

Smart retailers leverage products returns to improve the customer experience and drive repeat sales.
Peter Sobotta | 4 min read
Why It's Time for Retailers to Embrace Online Returns

Why It's Time for Retailers to Embrace Online Returns

Make sure you see a good return policy as a critical step, not an afterthought.
Chris Dunn | 6 min read
Savvy Ways to Survive the Holidays

Savvy Ways to Survive the Holidays

Stave off stress, boost sales and get into the holiday spirit. Here are twelve tips to get you through the season in one piece.
Nina Zipkin | 5 min read
Know Your Shopper to Boost Post-Holiday Sales

Know Your Shopper to Boost Post-Holiday Sales

Shift your attentions to shoppers' moods and needs to move product and increase revenue.
Wensdy Von Buskirk | 3 min read

More From This Topic

5 Secrets to Painless Returns
Growth Strategies

5 Secrets to Painless Returns

Setting up a separate return line and training employees can increase customer satisfaction and lessen headaches for your staff in the post-holiday season.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 4 min read
5 Common Ecommerce Returns Mistakes
Growth Strategies

5 Common Ecommerce Returns Mistakes

Having a clear return policy and having a process for handling returns can reduce revenue loss and increase customer satisfaction.
Jennifer Goforth Gregory | 3 min read