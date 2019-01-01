My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Revenue

How a Company Becomes a Thought Leader
Growth Strategies

How a Company Becomes a Thought Leader

The co-founder of Musicbed shares how his company became more than just a place for music licensing.
Jason Feifer | 2 min read
This Company Thrives by Giving Away 20 Percent of Its Revenue

This Company Thrives by Giving Away 20 Percent of Its Revenue

It's neither a paradox nor an accident; it's the reason MADD Coffee was founded: to make a difference in the lives of others.
Kristen Prager | 5 min read
See How Much Money Apple, Amazon and Alphabet Make Every Second

See How Much Money Apple, Amazon and Alphabet Make Every Second

You can also compare your profits by the second with this online calculator.
Emily Conklin | 1 min read
Jeff Rose Has 7 Streams of Monthly Revenue. Here's How He Did It

Jeff Rose Has 7 Streams of Monthly Revenue. Here's How He Did It

How you can get started yourself in creating multiple sources of income.
Jeff Rose | 2 min read
Podcast: How This Dating App Company Spiked User Engagement to 30.5 Million Chats a Day

Podcast: How This Dating App Company Spiked User Engagement to 30.5 Million Chats a Day

After rethinking her company's approach, the co-founder of The Meet Group shares how it found its stride -- and generated $76.1 million in revenue.
Jason Feifer | 3 min read

More From This Topic

This Founder Shares How She Was Able to Attract Better Customers By Increasing Her Price
Problem Solvers Podcast

This Founder Shares How She Was Able to Attract Better Customers By Increasing Her Price

Pricing isn't just about a number. It's about your value, what you're really worth and who you want to work with.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
6 Innovative Ways to Attract New Customers
Customers

6 Innovative Ways to Attract New Customers

Trouble luring in new business? Check out these insights from entrepreneurs about how they did it.
Alexandra Zissu | 3 min read
8 Ways to Reduce Your Company's Expenses
Expenses

8 Ways to Reduce Your Company's Expenses

The easiest way to increase revenue is to reduce expenses.
Jonathan Long | 6 min read
Alibaba's Revenue Beats Estimates; Mobile Revenue Soars
Alibaba

Alibaba's Revenue Beats Estimates; Mobile Revenue Soars

"We passed an important milestone this quarter in achieving higher monetization of mobile users than non-mobile users for the first time," Chief Financial Officer Maggie Wu said.
Reuters | 2 min read
Facebook Trounces Wall Street Estimates With Sharp Ad Sales Growth
Facebook

Facebook Trounces Wall Street Estimates With Sharp Ad Sales Growth

Its shares were up 5.4 percent in after-hours trading at $130.01, after hitting their highest since the company went public in 2012.
Reuters | 4 min read
What's Boosting Microsoft's Revenue This Quarter Might Surprise You
Microsoft

What's Boosting Microsoft's Revenue This Quarter Might Surprise You

Sharp growth in its commercial cloud computing business helped lift Microsoft Corp.'s quarterly revenue above Wall Street's expectations.
Reuters | 4 min read
You Have One Task as an Entrepreneur, Are You Doing It?
Entrepreneur Mindset

You Have One Task as an Entrepreneur, Are You Doing It?

In order to make money as a business owner you must first create value, here's how to do it.
Jeff Shore | 2 min read
Alibaba's Revenue Rises 39 Percent as More Shoppers Buy Online
Alibaba

Alibaba's Revenue Rises 39 Percent as More Shoppers Buy Online

The total value of goods transacted on its platforms on China retail marketplaces, rose 24 percent.
Reuters | 2 min read
Match Group Revenue Beats Expectations as Tinder Attracts More Paying Users
Quarterly Reports

Match Group Revenue Beats Expectations as Tinder Attracts More Paying Users

The company -- which owns multiple dating websites, including OKCupid, Tinder and Match.com -- said its average paid-member count increased 36 percent in the first quarter.
Reuters | 2 min read
Amazon's Profit, Revenue Surge Removes Analysts' Doubts
Amazon

Amazon's Profit, Revenue Surge Removes Analysts' Doubts

The retailer's cloud-based arm and its Prime program are driving the success.
Reuters | 4 min read