reverse logistics

A Smart Retail Return Policy Is Much More Than Free Shipping
Customer Experience

The more retailers can learn about why products get returned, the more they can do to prevent them.
Peter Sobotta | 3 min read
To Reduce Costly Retail Returns Start Listening to Your Front Line People

Nobody is likelier to have ideas for avoiding customer problems than whoever is solving those problems, face-to-face, with unhappy customers.
Peter Sobotta | 3 min read
5 Steps to Make the Most of a Product Return

Smart retailers leverage products returns to improve the customer experience and drive repeat sales.
Peter Sobotta | 4 min read
Improve Management of Retail Returns for a Better Customer Experience

Poor returns policies and cumbersome returns processes are a significant obstacle to future sales.
Peter Sobotta | 3 min read