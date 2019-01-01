My Queue

Reviews

5 Tips for Getting More Online Reviews for Your Small Business
Online Reviews

5 Tips for Getting More Online Reviews for Your Small Business

A good old-fashioned 'thank you' online or in person goes a long way toward convincing customers to give you 'stars.'
Syed Balkhi | 6 min read
Can the Annual Review Be Replaced By an App?

Can the Annual Review Be Replaced By an App?

More companies are turning to apps that offer real-time feedback from bosses, peers and subordinates alike. But do they work?
Elizabeth Dunn | 7 min read
Respect People's Right to Review Your Company Online, Even When There's Bitching Involved.

Respect People's Right to Review Your Company Online, Even When There's Bitching Involved.

"Asking if a company has ever had a bad review online is like asking if someone's ever been on a bad date," said one president.
Heather R. Huhman | 6 min read
Netflix to Replace 5-Star Ratings With Thumbs Up or Down

Netflix to Replace 5-Star Ratings With Thumbs Up or Down

You either liked it or you didn't; no more internal debates over just how much or how little you enjoyed something.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
What 70 Airbnb Stays Can Teach Anyone About Running Any Business

What 70 Airbnb Stays Can Teach Anyone About Running Any Business

Anticipate needs, don't lose your cool, and manage expectations, just to start.
Ashlea Halpern | 5 min read

More From This Topic

If You Want to Be a Successful Entrepreneur, Ask Yourself These Questions
Entrepreneur Network

The quality of your life is determined by the questions you ask yourself.
Peter Voogd | 2 min read

The quality of your life is determined by the questions you ask yourself.
Peter Voogd | 2 min read
Amazon Sues More Than 1,000 People Over Fake Reviews
Amazon

Amazon Sues More Than 1,000 People Over Fake Reviews

Some Fiverr users were allegedly paid to publish Amazon reviews.
Jon Fingas | 1 min read
How to Get Your Business on Amazon's New Home Services Platform
Service Business

How to Get Your Business on Amazon's New Home Services Platform

Amazon is giving small businesses a way to reach customers, but is looking for a particular set of criteria.
Laura Entis | 2 min read
5 Steps to Align Your Reward Process and Reach Your Company Goals
Goals

5 Steps to Align Your Reward Process and Reach Your Company Goals

Ambitious goals and transparency on progress radically improves engagement.
Kris Duggan | 4 min read
4 Cool-Headed Strategies for Responding to Negative Comments Online
Social Media Marketing

4 Cool-Headed Strategies for Responding to Negative Comments Online

These days, when a customer is upset with their experience, the first thing they do is announce their opinion on social media and web forums.
Terry Powell | 4 min read
Leverage Honest Reviews to Rack Up New Customers
Reviews

Leverage Honest Reviews to Rack Up New Customers

Candid feedback from past clients can prompt potential buyers to move forward with a purchase.
Karen Mishra | 3 min read
Right or Wrong, You're Not Going to Win the Argument With the Customer
Customer Service

Right or Wrong, You're Not Going to Win the Argument With the Customer

Your profits may take a hit, but it's usually better to just refund or credit a client who feels wronged.
Gene Marks | 5 min read
The 4 E's of Exceptional Entrepreneurship
Skills

The 4 E's of Exceptional Entrepreneurship

The hardest part about being an entrepreneur isn't coming up with the next genius idea, it's getting it out there.
Jeff Boss | 3 min read
French Court Sides With Business Owner Over Negative Online Review
Censorship

French Court Sides With Business Owner Over Negative Online Review

The decision creates a new crime of 'being too highly ranked' on a search engine, the blogger says.
Geoff Weiss | 3 min read
Behind the Curtain of Yelp's Powerful Reviews
Yelp

Behind the Curtain of Yelp's Powerful Reviews

The website could bring in more customers, or scare them away. Can business owners do anything to fight back?
Leigh Held | 7 min read