Reward Programs

3 Ways to Build the Rewards Program Customers Want
3 Ways to Build the Rewards Program Customers Want

To earn your customers' devotion, remember that loyalty is a two-way street. To get it, you've got to give it.
Rashan Dixon | 5 min read
3 Applications of Cryptocurrency Beyond Peer-to-Peer Payments

3 Applications of Cryptocurrency Beyond Peer-to-Peer Payments

Digital currency isn't just a new way to pay; it's a new way to play the game of business.
Rashan Dixon | 3 min read
Expanding Your Business? Ignore These Pitfalls at Your Peril

Expanding Your Business? Ignore These Pitfalls at Your Peril

When a business owner thinks about expansion, life gets exciting. But a path of missteps awaits the entrepreneur who doesn't think it through beforehand.
Arkady Bukh | 5 min read
The Marketing Power of Rewards Programs

The Marketing Power of Rewards Programs

A rewards program can help you build customer loyalty, deepen engagement and serve as a marketing benefit you can tout to attract new customers.
Kristen Gramigna | 4 min read
These 3 Essentials Can Save You From Being Crushed by Ecommerce Giants

These 3 Essentials Can Save You From Being Crushed by Ecommerce Giants

In the battle against retail Goliaths, smaller shops can inspire loyalty by building relationships that center on value, not price.
Phil Barrett | 5 min read

Dear Uber: Reward Your Loyal Customers
Customer Loyalty

Dear Uber: Reward Your Loyal Customers

I love the ride-sharing company, but it doesn't seem to love me back. So, don't be like Uber; acknowledge and reward your loyal customers.
Elliot Tomaeno | 5 min read
For Frequent Fliers, Using Miles Is Getting Easier
Reward Programs

For Frequent Fliers, Using Miles Is Getting Easier

According to the latest Switchfly Reward Seat Availability Survey of more than 7,000 domestic and international flights that are scheduled from June through October, 76.6 percent offer reward seats.
Phil LeBeau | 3 min read
3 Steps to Get Prospects Coming Back to Your Website
User Engagement

3 Steps to Get Prospects Coming Back to Your Website

It takes seven to 13 interactions with a potential customer to deliver a sales-ready lead. Here a few ways to keep engagement high.
Anand Srinivasan | 5 min read
How to Spend Zero on Recruiting and Still Hire the Best Candidates
Hiring Employees

How to Spend Zero on Recruiting and Still Hire the Best Candidates

Companies don't have to spend huge sums of money on hiring the right people. Here's how to build a culture that will do the recruiting for you.
Mike Mirshahzadeh | 5 min read
Why Airline Loyalty May No Longer Pay Off
Airlines

Why Airline Loyalty May No Longer Pay Off

Reward programs have been eroding over the last 10 years as airlines shift their devotion to cold, hard, calculable dollars.
Elaine Glusac | 4 min read
How Rewards Are Running Loyalty Programs Into the Ground
Reward Programs

How Rewards Are Running Loyalty Programs Into the Ground

Businesses should tweak their plans to inject a more human focus rather than emphasizing steep spending or quick expirations.
Pete Maulik | 4 min read
How to Go 'Cha-Ching' With an Affiliate Program
Marketing

How to Go 'Cha-Ching' With an Affiliate Program

When budgets are lean and resources tight, consider turning to an affiliate program to increase sales.
David Chait | 4 min read
Reward Better: New Programs Let You Recognize Employees in Real Time
Ready For Anything

Reward Better: New Programs Let You Recognize Employees in Real Time

End-of-year fruit basket? Company coffee cup? Shelve old-school gifts next to the rolodexes and update your recognition program with LinkedIn badges or an array of online gift cards.
Polly Brewster | 5 min read
Best Credit Cards for Small-Business Owners in 2013
Finance

Best Credit Cards for Small-Business Owners in 2013

After reviewing more than 1,000 credit cards, credit-card comparison website CardHub.com releases an analysis of which credit cards are best for entrepreneurs and why.
Catherine Clifford | 5 min read
How Gamification Can Improve Customer Loyalty Programs
Marketing

How Gamification Can Improve Customer Loyalty Programs

Expert Gabe Zichermann on how 'gamified' programs can be better than standard rewards-based strategies.
Gabe Zichermann