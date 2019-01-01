There are no Videos in your queue.
Reward Programs
To earn your customers' devotion, remember that loyalty is a two-way street. To get it, you've got to give it.
Digital currency isn't just a new way to pay; it's a new way to play the game of business.
When a business owner thinks about expansion, life gets exciting. But a path of missteps awaits the entrepreneur who doesn't think it through beforehand.
A rewards program can help you build customer loyalty, deepen engagement and serve as a marketing benefit you can tout to attract new customers.
In the battle against retail Goliaths, smaller shops can inspire loyalty by building relationships that center on value, not price.
Customer Loyalty
I love the ride-sharing company, but it doesn't seem to love me back. So, don't be like Uber; acknowledge and reward your loyal customers.
According to the latest Switchfly Reward Seat Availability Survey of more than 7,000 domestic and international flights that are scheduled from June through October, 76.6 percent offer reward seats.
User Engagement
It takes seven to 13 interactions with a potential customer to deliver a sales-ready lead. Here a few ways to keep engagement high.
Hiring Employees
Companies don't have to spend huge sums of money on hiring the right people. Here's how to build a culture that will do the recruiting for you.
Airlines
Reward programs have been eroding over the last 10 years as airlines shift their devotion to cold, hard, calculable dollars.
Reward Programs
Businesses should tweak their plans to inject a more human focus rather than emphasizing steep spending or quick expirations.
Marketing
When budgets are lean and resources tight, consider turning to an affiliate program to increase sales.
Ready For Anything
End-of-year fruit basket? Company coffee cup? Shelve old-school gifts next to the rolodexes and update your recognition program with LinkedIn badges or an array of online gift cards.
Finance
After reviewing more than 1,000 credit cards, credit-card comparison website CardHub.com releases an analysis of which credit cards are best for entrepreneurs and why.
Marketing
Expert Gabe Zichermann on how 'gamified' programs can be better than standard rewards-based strategies.
