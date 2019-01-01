My Queue

RFID

Nickelodeon Is Coming Back. 3 Things to Know Today.
3 Things To Know

Nickelodeon Is Coming Back. 3 Things to Know Today.

Stay in the know in 60 seconds.
Hayden Field | 1 min read
This Company's New Perk Is Implanting Microchips in Employees

This Company's New Perk Is Implanting Microchips in Employees

Is this the future?
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
Where to Stash That Cryptocash? This Man Put It Under His Skin.

Where to Stash That Cryptocash? This Man Put It Under His Skin.

Martijn Wismeijer keeps his Bitcoin handy -- right between his thumb and index finger.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Sprint Past the Competition With Location-Based Mobile Marketing

Sprint Past the Competition With Location-Based Mobile Marketing

The technology is readily available to woo your customers when they are near but only a minority of businesses are using it.
Brett Relander | 4 min read
Check This Out: Edible Sensors Tell You When Your Food Has Gone Bad

Check This Out: Edible Sensors Tell You When Your Food Has Gone Bad

Tiny, biodegradable sensors could have big potential for all sorts of medical- and food-related industries.
Katherine Gray | 3 min read

More From This Topic

A Digital 'Tattoo' You Can Only See With a Smartphone
Technology

A Digital 'Tattoo' You Can Only See With a Smartphone

Thinking about getting some ink under your skin? Maybe consider this instead.
Jason Fell | 2 min read
5 Cutting Edge Ways to Combat Employee Theft
Technology

5 Cutting Edge Ways to Combat Employee Theft

Keep your company's assets safe with these state-of-the-art technologies.
John Patrick Pullen | 5 min read
Bling It On: A New Option for Mobile Payments
Entrepreneurs

Bling It On: A New Option for Mobile Payments

A California yogurt shop and other merchants are turning to a new mobile commerce method that sticks it to cash and credit.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read