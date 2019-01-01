My Queue

Ricardo shahin

Por qué necesitas un coach y cómo elegirlo
Coaching

Un coach profesional te dice cómo contratar a la persona ideal que ayude a desarrollar tu potencial como empresario.
Ricardo Shahin | 3 min read
Qué es y qué no el coaching

Un coach profesional explica en qué consiste esta metodología, cuáles son sus objetivos y cómo diferenciarla de otros conceptos similares.
SoyEntrepreneur | 4 min read
Secretos de un coach

Ricardo Shahin es conferencista, consultor y coach profesional
SoyEntrepreneur