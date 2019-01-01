My Queue

Richard Koch

Can You Be Both a Price- and a Proposition-Simplifier?
Growth Strategies

Can You Be Both a Price- and a Proposition-Simplifier?

You may be able to start out that way, but at some point, you'll have to choose one strategy so you can throw all your efforts behind it.
Richard Koch | 5 min read
The Secret to Spotify's Success

The Secret to Spotify's Success

Its popular service, which grew virally, is free to the majority of users but still turns a profit.
Richard Koch | 4 min read
5 Bad Reasons Managers Don't Simplify

5 Bad Reasons Managers Don't Simplify

Learn the five reasons business leaders tend to make their businesses more complex rather than more simple.
Richard Koch | 9 min read
How Uber Used a Simplified Business Model to Disrupt the Taxi Industry

How Uber Used a Simplified Business Model to Disrupt the Taxi Industry

By offering all three benefits of a price- and proposition-simplifier, Uber's founders were able to create a service no one knew they needed.
Richard Koch | 7 min read
How a Price Simplifying Epiphany Turned IKEA Into a Billion-Dollar Business

How a Price Simplifying Epiphany Turned IKEA Into a Billion-Dollar Business

A brainstorm turned Ingvar Kamprad, the founder of IKEA, from a mail-order business owner into an entrepreneur who turned the furniture industry upside down.
Richard Koch | 8 min read

More From This Topic

5 Ways to Increase Your Sales and Make Your Products Easier to Use
Marketing Strategies

5 Ways to Increase Your Sales and Make Your Products Easier to Use

The first step in proposition-simplifying is to make the product you sell easier for your customers to use. Here are five ways to make that happen.
Richard Koch | 6 min read
How Ford Created a Huge Market by Lowering its Prices
Simplify

How Ford Created a Huge Market by Lowering its Prices

By creating cars cheap enough for almost anyone to buy, Henry Ford built a billion-dollar company.
Richard Koch | 8 min read
Price Simplifying Vs. Proposition Simplifying: Understanding Your Options
Growth Strategies

Price Simplifying Vs. Proposition Simplifying: Understanding Your Options

These two strategies for growing a successful business are very different. Find out which would be a good match for you.
Richard Koch | 8 min read