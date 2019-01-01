There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
You're not following any authors.
Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
ride-hailing
Expansion
The expansion will encourage local residents and visitors to experience Japan's taxi service in a new way
The biggest ride-hail service in the US, after Uber, priced its initial public offering at $72 per share, with a $24 billion valuation
The move has come after Uber recorded heavy losses last year ahead of its plans for an initial public offering
Know what happened in the APAC region over the past week
The entry puts Grab Financial in a strong position in financial services, as the group seeks to bring more possibilities to micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses
More From This Topic
Investments
Go-Jek's arch-rival Grab has set a new benchmark in scaling investments
ride-hailing
The strategic partnership will maximize Indonesia's potential to continue to be at the forefront of Southeast Asia's digital transformation
ride-hailing
The ministry has decided to address woes of drivers with fixed rates in the ride-hailing industry
ride-hailing
The Indonesian company is expanding rapidly in Singapore that is home to its arch-rival Grab
Funding
The strategic partnership will result in overseas expansion of Tokyo Century's automobile business and Grab would now offer new leasing and car rental options
China
The ride-hailing company has rolled out a range of financial and insurance services
Mobility
The Japanese motorcycle maker also aims to leverage Grab's customer base in the region
Technology
The five-year collaboration will transform the delivery of digital services and mobility in the Southeast Asia
ride-hailing
Grab has raised more than $6 billion in funding this year, with the latest rounds of funding from Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing and Toyota Motor Corp
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?