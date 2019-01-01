My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

ride-hailing

China's Didi Chuxing Steps up Expansion in Japan
Expansion

China's Didi Chuxing Steps up Expansion in Japan

The expansion will encourage local residents and visitors to experience Japan's taxi service in a new way
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
How Japan's Largest Online Retailer Became Richer By $990 Million After Lyft's IPO

How Japan's Largest Online Retailer Became Richer By $990 Million After Lyft's IPO

The biggest ride-hail service in the US, after Uber, priced its initial public offering at $72 per share, with a $24 billion valuation
Pooja Singh | 3 min read
Why Uber is Buying its Middle East Rival Careem for $3.1 Billion

Why Uber is Buying its Middle East Rival Careem for $3.1 Billion

The move has come after Uber recorded heavy losses last year ahead of its plans for an initial public offering
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Friday Flashback: : Xiaomi Sold Record 118.7 Million Smartphones in 2018

Friday Flashback: : Xiaomi Sold Record 118.7 Million Smartphones in 2018

Know what happened in the APAC region over the past week
Nidhi Singh | 1 min read
Grab Now Enters Southeast Asia's SME Lending and Micro-Insurance Space

Grab Now Enters Southeast Asia's SME Lending and Micro-Insurance Space

The entry puts Grab Financial in a strong position in financial services, as the group seeks to bring more possibilities to micro-entrepreneurs and small businesses
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read

More From This Topic

The Investment Spree In Ride-hailing Space Is Just Getting Started
Investments

The Investment Spree In Ride-hailing Space Is Just Getting Started

Go-Jek's arch-rival Grab has set a new benchmark in scaling investments
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Indonesian Ride-hailing Giant Go-Jek Picks Up $100 Million Funding From Astra International
ride-hailing

Indonesian Ride-hailing Giant Go-Jek Picks Up $100 Million Funding From Astra International

The strategic partnership will maximize Indonesia's potential to continue to be at the forefront of Southeast Asia's digital transformation
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Indonesia Toughens its Ride-hailing Laws with Standardized Rates
ride-hailing

Indonesia Toughens its Ride-hailing Laws with Standardized Rates

The ministry has decided to address woes of drivers with fixed rates in the ride-hailing industry
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Go-Jek Grabs Singapore After the Philippines' Rejection
ride-hailing

Go-Jek Grabs Singapore After the Philippines' Rejection

The Indonesian company is expanding rapidly in Singapore that is home to its arch-rival Grab
Komal Nathani | 3 min read
Tokyo Century Infuses Additional Funds In Grab
Funding

Tokyo Century Infuses Additional Funds In Grab

The strategic partnership will result in overseas expansion of Tokyo Century's automobile business and Grab would now offer new leasing and car rental options
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Why China's Didi is Trying to Become a Fintech Giant
China

Why China's Didi is Trying to Become a Fintech Giant

The ride-hailing company has rolled out a range of financial and insurance services
Pooja Singh | 4 min read
Friday Flashback: Tencent Music Targets Spotify by Debuting on NYSE
Friday Flashback

Friday Flashback: Tencent Music Targets Spotify by Debuting on NYSE

Know what happened in the APAC region over the past week
Nidhi Singh | 1 min read
Grab, Yamaha Seal Partnership to Bring Next-Gen Mobility Services In Southeast Asia
Mobility

Grab, Yamaha Seal Partnership to Bring Next-Gen Mobility Services In Southeast Asia

The Japanese motorcycle maker also aims to leverage Grab's customer base in the region
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Here's What Made Microsoft Invest In Ride-hailing Giant Grab
Technology

Here's What Made Microsoft Invest In Ride-hailing Giant Grab

The five-year collaboration will transform the delivery of digital services and mobility in the Southeast Asia
Nidhi Singh | 3 min read
Grab is Riding its Way into Southeast Asia With a $500 Million Investment
ride-hailing

Grab is Riding its Way into Southeast Asia With a $500 Million Investment

Grab has raised more than $6 billion in funding this year, with the latest rounds of funding from Chinese ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing and Toyota Motor Corp
Komal Nathani | 2 min read