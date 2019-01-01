My Queue

Ridesharing Apps

More From This Topic

How to Make Extra Money, Network and Market Another Business When Driving for Uber or Lyft
Ridesharing Apps

How to Make Extra Money, Network and Market Another Business When Driving for Uber or Lyft

With ridesharing, there are opportunities far beyond just driving -- if you handle them the right way.
Harry Campbell | 5 min read
Uber Will Charge $15 to Return Your Lost Bag
Uber

Uber Will Charge $15 to Return Your Lost Bag

It's as much about keeping drivers as it is improving the bottom line.
Jon Fingas | 2 min read
11 Things You Must Know Before Driving for Uber or Lyft
Uber

11 Things You Must Know Before Driving for Uber or Lyft

If you want a side gig and love to drive, get these insider tips on driving for Uber and Lyft.
GOBankingRates | 15+ min read
This Ride-Hailing Service for Kids Unlocks Opportunities for Drivers
Growth Strategies

This Ride-Hailing Service for Kids Unlocks Opportunities for Drivers

HopSkipDrive aims to eliminate scheduling sacrifices for busy households by providing safe and dependable rides for minors.
Lydia Belanger | 4 min read
Uber Central May Destroy Corporate Car Service Accounts
Uber

Uber Central May Destroy Corporate Car Service Accounts

Uber Central is a new feature that lets business users book multiple rides at once for guests, VIPs and visitors.
Juan Martinez | 4 min read
At Least Uber Gives Drivers the Chance to Be Entrepreneurs
Uber

At Least Uber Gives Drivers the Chance to Be Entrepreneurs

Beleaguered Uber was considered the apotheosis of the sharing economy until recently.
Kimanzi Constable | 5 min read
Lyft's Biggest Rollout Takes It to 50 New Cities
Lyft

Lyft's Biggest Rollout Takes It to 50 New Cities

It's almost done with its expansion plans for 2017.
Mariella Moon | 1 min read
Uber Tips for a Smooth Rideshare
Uber

Uber Tips for a Smooth Rideshare

There's a lot more under the hood than you realize.
Chandra Steele | 8 min read
The Surprising Reason This Startup Got 11,000 New Customers in One Day
Ridesharing Apps

The Surprising Reason This Startup Got 11,000 New Customers in One Day

Ridesharing company Skedaddle will bring thousands to Washington, D.C., for the Women's March on Washington.
Nina Zipkin | 2 min read
Uber Will Pay $20 Million Over Misleading Claims to Drivers
Uber

Uber Will Pay $20 Million Over Misleading Claims to Drivers

The FTC settlement is the latest in a string of enforcement actions against the ride-hailing startup.
Tom Brant | 2 min read