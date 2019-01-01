My Queue

BlackBerry's New OS, Smartphones: What's in it for Business Users?
A look at BlackBerry's long-delayed operating system and the devices that are expected to run on it.
Amy Gahran
4 Lessons Every Entrepreneur Can Learn from RIM's Downfall

From ignoring the competition to not making changes, don't fall victim to these business blunders.
Jason Fell
RIM Founder Mike Lazaridis on the Challenges of Reinvention

The technology pioneer reflects on the changing industry and what he's working on next.
Jason Fell
BlackBerry Makes a New Play for Business Users

Phone maker announces new operating system, sweetens deal for app developers.
Jonathan Blum and Anthony Mowl
RIM's 'Mobile Fusion' Phone Management Tool, Not for All Small Businesses

The system's price and complex requirements might leave some small companies out of luck.
Jonathan Blum

More From This Topic

RIM's BlackBerry Storm: A New Take on Touch
Research in Motion announces details about its long-rumored iPhone competitor.
5 min read
RIM's BlackBerry Bold Beats Apple to the 3G Punch
Research in Motion's sleek new BlackBerry Bold 9000 will support 3G networks worldwide, as well as Wi-Fi and GPS. Will it be able to withstand a 3G iPhone challenge?
3 min read