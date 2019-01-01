My Queue

Rio Olympics 2016

The Rise of the Badminton Star PV Sindhu
35Under35

The Rise of the Badminton Star PV Sindhu

Entrepreneur Magazine is glad to present PV Sindhu, the badminton star who made it to our 35 under 35 special.
Punita Sabharwal | 3 min read
Confidence Is the Game-Changer for Winning Big

Confidence Is the Game-Changer for Winning Big

Build the confidence to win big with these three easy, but disciplined steps learned from athletes.
Kari Warberg Block | 6 min read
Lesson From Rio: Your Global Customers Won't Wait on Your Website's Delays

Lesson From Rio: Your Global Customers Won't Wait on Your Website's Delays

This year's Summer Olympics provide a modern case study on the importance on internet performance. Here are 3 takeaways.
Kyle York | 5 min read
How Can India Become a Superpower In Olympics in Future

How Can India Become a Superpower In Olympics in Future

There is a serious setback in the country when it comes to commercializing sports
Shrenuj Jalan | 5 min read
4 Things YOU Can Do for Indian Sport

4 Things YOU Can Do for Indian Sport

Most sports lovers do not have the access or the credibility that can influence the "system"
Saumil Majmudar | 8 min read

How One Person's Ignorant Behavior Insulted an Entire Country
Ryan Lochte

How One Person's Ignorant Behavior Insulted an Entire Country

If Ryan Lochte had taken some etiquette classes when he was a little kid, this whole debacle could have been avoided.
Jacqueline Whitmore | 4 min read
Lyin' Lochte Is Stripped of His Speedo. I Can Relate.
Rio Olympics 2016

Lyin' Lochte Is Stripped of His Speedo. I Can Relate.

Entrepreneur editor Dan Bova reveals how he was 'robbed' of his chance at Olympic glory 29 years ago.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
3 Performance Lessons From PV Sindhu's Final Match
Río 2016

3 Performance Lessons From PV Sindhu's Final Match

This 21 year old become the first women to win the Silver for India.
Bhushan Kulkarni | 4 min read
New Security Camera Footage Sinks Ryan Lochte's Robbery Claims
Rio Olympics 2016

New Security Camera Footage Sinks Ryan Lochte's Robbery Claims

According to Brazilian officials, the Olympian's story doesn't float.
Dan Bova | 2 min read
The Most Inspirational Moments From the 2016 Olympics
Rio Olympics 2016

The Most Inspirational Moments From the 2016 Olympics

It's not only gold medals that make history.
Rose Leadem | 7 min read
5 Words Olympians Never Say
Rio Olympics 2016

5 Words Olympians Never Say

Listen to Olympians and you'll hear much that is useful in the world of business.
Jeremy Bloom | 4 min read
Start Saving, Michael Phelps. The IRS Is Taxing Your Olympic Medals.
Rio Olympics 2016

Start Saving, Michael Phelps. The IRS Is Taxing Your Olympic Medals.

Seems like Uncle Sam has Olympic gold fever in more ways than one.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read
3 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From This 23 Year Old Artistic Gymnast
Inspiration

3 Things Entrepreneurs Can Learn From This 23 Year Old Artistic Gymnast

Dipa Karmakar is going to represent India in Rio Olympics as she will be taking part in the vault finals on Sunday.
Samiksha Jain | 3 min read
9 Habits of Olympic Athletes
Habits

9 Habits of Olympic Athletes

No matter what sport, the world's top athletes have these habits in common.
Jeremy Bloom | 4 min read
4 Athletes Turned Entrepreneurs Replicating Their Success In Business Field
Olympics

4 Athletes Turned Entrepreneurs Replicating Their Success In Business Field

Creating history at Olympics and in entrepreneurship
Ritu Kochar | 4 min read