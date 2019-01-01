My Queue

Rise of the Rest

Don't be the Next Lordstown: How Cities Can Insulate Against Crushing Layoffs
Economic Development Programs

Don't be the Next Lordstown: How Cities Can Insulate Against Crushing Layoffs

A handful of US cities are developing programs to attract skilled remote workers to diversify their economies. Many more should.
Brent Messenger | 4 min read
Feeling Like Your Balance Is Out of Whack? The Problem Could Be Your City

Feeling Like Your Balance Is Out of Whack? The Problem Could Be Your City

If you have big entrepreneurial dreams -- but still want a life – you should pursue them in a midsized city.
Ronke Faleti | 6 min read
Here's How Investors Can Help Put the 'United' Back Into 'United States'

Here's How Investors Can Help Put the 'United' Back Into 'United States'

VC funding is abundant in Silicon Valley and a few tech hotspots, while throughout the nation entrepreneurial energy withers for lack of capital.
Leslie Jump | 4 min read
4 Ways to Thrive as an Entrepreneur Outside the Valley

4 Ways to Thrive as an Entrepreneur Outside the Valley

You don't need to be a founder in Silicon Valley to make it. Here are four ways entrepreneurs can take advantage of the growing resources of their startup community.
Brian Ardinger | 4 min read
3 Ways Startup Communities Can Attract and Keep the Right Talent

3 Ways Startup Communities Can Attract and Keep the Right Talent

Often emerging entrepreneurial communities say they need capital to thrive, but it is the talent, not the money, they need to succeed.
Ross Baird | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Steve Case: Confidence Is Silicon Valley's Most Powerful Advantage
Confidence

Steve Case: Confidence Is Silicon Valley's Most Powerful Advantage

Faith in your abilities is the real fuel for any business.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read
Could Your Startup Answer These 23 Pitch Competition Questions?
Pitching Investors

Could Your Startup Answer These 23 Pitch Competition Questions?

Asked and answered. These real-life pitch questions from Steve Case's Rise of the Rest tour can help give you an edge on your next pitch.
Linda Lacina | 3 min read
These Are the 3 Things That Make or Break a Startup City
Startup Anywhere

These Are the 3 Things That Make or Break a Startup City

For the 'Rise of the Rest' tour, we stopped in Denver. Here is what other cities can learn from Denver about how to rise above the rest.
Ross Baird | 5 min read
Brad Feld and Steve Case: Fear Can Paralyze or Propel Us
Fear

Brad Feld and Steve Case: Fear Can Paralyze or Propel Us

During a fireside chat in Denver, Brad Feld, Steve Case and a panel of rising female CEOs discussed what keeps them up at night.
Linda Lacina | 6 min read
4 Ways to Maximize Your Startup's Hometown Advantage
Startup Anywhere

4 Ways to Maximize Your Startup's Hometown Advantage

This is no time to be complacent, says Steve Case. Hustle and maximize every resource.
Linda Lacina | 4 min read
Join Entrepreneur on the Road This Week With Steve Case's 'Rise of the Rest'
Startup Anywhere

Join Entrepreneur on the Road This Week With Steve Case's 'Rise of the Rest'

We're joining this special bus tour for the first time. Follow Entrepreneur.com for stories about startups across the country leveraging every opportunity.
Linda Lacina | 2 min read
Steve Case on Opportunity Outside Silicon Valley: 'There's Still Work to Be Done'
Startup Anywhere

Steve Case on Opportunity Outside Silicon Valley: 'There's Still Work to Be Done'

Ahead of his startup tour of the American West, the AOL co-founder talks about momentum outside major startup hubs.
Linda Lacina | 8 min read