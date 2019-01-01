My Queue

Risk

Why We Turned Down a Chance to Double Sales
It's easy to get romanced by a huge sale. But if it could end up crippling your business, don't do it.
George Deeb | 6 min read
This Is Why You Should (Almost) Always Go for It on Fourth Down But Seldom Do

Loss aversion makes football coaches and business leaders timid when the data says they should be bold.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
There Is No Success Without Risk

There's no doubt about it: taking risks can be scary.
Timothy Sykes | 5 min read
50 Signs You Need to Start Your Own Business

An entrepreneurial type reads the signals and suddenly realizes it's time to make the leap and ready a launch.
John Rampton | 14 min read
How to Get Your First Big Win in Business

Six entrepreneurs look back on how they earned that pivotal first "Yes!"
Entrepreneur Staff | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How This Drag Racer Manages Fear and Seizes Opportunity
Leah Pritchett discusses the challenges she faces as a woman in a male-dominated sport.
David Meltzer | 1 min read
These 11 Entrepreneurs Broke All the Rules -- and Achieved Great Success
Rules are made to be broken, right? Take inspiration from these founders, who trusted their gut and reaped the benefits.
Entrepreneur Staff | 15+ min read
Risk-Taking at a Startup Is a Lot Like Speed Skating, Says This Former Professional Athlete

Mayke Nagtegaal competed with the Royal Dutch Skaters Association. Today, she maneuvers the hair-raising curves of a cloud-technology startup.
Mayke Nagtegaal | 8 min read
From Suicidal Thoughts to a Spiritual Awakening and Becoming a Millionaire
Libby Crow shed her shadow and built an empire. Now she shares her shine.
The Oracles | 10 min read
Ever Heard Of Henry Ford's Colossal Failed City in the Jungle?
Probably not…and there's a good reason why.
Gene Marks | 4 min read
5 Ways to Minimize Early-Stage Business Risk
Taking smart chances can help fast-track your startup without exposing your fledgling company to unnecessary dangers.
Abdo Riani | 7 min read
11 Fears Every Entrepreneur Must Overcome
It wouldn't be an adventure if it wasn't scary.
Deep Patel | 8 min read
Online Holiday Shopping Fraud Risks and What You Can Do to Avoid Them (Infographic)
Most Americans worry about online shopping scams, but few take active steps to protect themselves.
Entrepreneur Staff | 2 min read
Make That Bold Move Now -- and Avoid Looking Back With Regret
Entrepreneurs live to push boundaries, but fear can cause us to second-guess our gut. Don't. Act now.
Jason Feifer | 4 min read
Does Risk-Taking Really Lead to Success? That Depends.
Open risk-taking is a bad idea. But calculated risk-taking is something else again.
Anna Johansson | 5 min read