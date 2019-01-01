My Queue

Ritesh Agarwal

What Got Oyo Founder Ritesh Agarwal Into Entrepreneur's 35under35 list
35Under35

Ritesh Agarwal created the biggest hotel chain bringing 4,50,000 rooms across 13,000+ properties under one ambit
Punita Sabharwal | 4 min read
Entrepreneur Reveals its 35 Under 35 Class of 2019

The 35 people are a mix of beguiling divas, wealthiest, most promising businessmen and athletes under the age of 35
Punita Sabharwal | 9 min read
OYO Appoints new South Asia and India CEO

Former IndiGo executive Aditya Ghosh joins the OYO group as CEO of India and South Asia. Here's all you need to know!
Bhavya Kaushal | 3 min read
How to Build the Global Presence for your Brand

Hear Ritesh Agarwal, founder Oyo Rooms, talk about it at the Entrepreneur 2018 Show on July 16-17 at JW Marriott, New Delhi
Entrepreneur Staff | 3 min read