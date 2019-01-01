My Queue

Tech start-ups to transform SMEs
Editor's Note

With the growing need of mid-market enterprises to do tech innovation and bring digital transformation on the customer front, an increasing number of tech start-ups are set to focus on bringing about SME transformation.
Ritu Marya | 3 min read