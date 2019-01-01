My Queue

rivalry

Sidecar Co-founder Leaves General Motors for Uber
Uber

Jahan Kanna is switching from a Lyft partner to its corporate rival, Uber.
Kia Kokalitcheva | 3 min read
Should Uber and Lyft Get in the Carpool Lane Together? -- Start Up Your Day Roundup

Plus: Airbnb unveiled a way for neighbors to complain if hosts' guests get too rowdy.
Lindsay Friedman | 2 min read
7 Business Feuds With More Beef Than Kanye vs. Taylor

When money is involved, all bets are off.
Lindsay Friedman | 3 min read
3 Reasons to Be Grateful for Tough Competitors

Complacency often follows initial success. Competition pushes us to continue striving.
Tor Constantino | 4 min read
Rivalry: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Larry Bird vs. Magic Johnson. British Airways vs. Virgin Atlantic. Uber vs. Lyft. Rivalry can be either a powerful driver of achievement, or a force that leads to corruption and chaos.
Laura Entis | 6 min read