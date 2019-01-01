My Queue

robo-advisors

Wealth

India's leading Wealth Management Company Feels the Time Is Right For the Industry to Embrace Technology

The industry is poised for both growth and technological disruption. But what is the way forward?
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Here is Why Multi-Family Offices Have a Great Opportunity

The growing number of millionaires as helped the concept of multi-family office also gain traction in the country
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Say Hello to Your New Financial Aide - Robo Advisory

Wealth management is among the least sought after financial services in the Indian market. However, things are now shaping up due to robo advisory
Vanita D'souza | 4 min read
Robo-advisors: The Road Ahead in the Digital Transformation Drive

Fundamental shift is taking place in the way automated wealth management services have been operating
Gaurav Dhawan | 5 min read