There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the
next to any video to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the
next to any article to save to your queue. Add to
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the
next to any podcast episode to save to your queue. Add to
You're not following any authors.
Click the
Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.
Robots
Amazon
Automated box packing will replace human workers, with 24 roles disappearing for each warehouse facility having one of these robots installed.
Mainly because the technology isn't ready yet.
A recent study predicts automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030. If you're worried, you should be.
By taking inspiration from origami, this robot gripper can safely pick up and hold delicate objects while at the same time lift more than 100x its own weight.
Machines alone cannot replace humans in everything. Reason: We're unbeatable in dynamic milieus and open-ended tasks.
More From This Topic
Artificial Intelligence
Northeastern University president Joseph Aoun outlines a plan to save humanity's role in the workplace.
bots
You have to be vigilant to make sure your poll results are real, not driven by a hired botnet.
Robots
Serve looks a bit like Wall-E, but for bringing your lunch to the office.
Technology
Tech will empower, not replace, human beings.
Ready For Anything
'Avoid jobs that robots are good at' sounds like science fiction, but it's good advice for the future.
Boston Dynamics
Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot has a new skill: parkour, the act of getting from point A to B in the fastest way possible. Watch as it hops over a large log before gracefully scaling three 15-inch offset platforms with ease.
Automation
The options are not mutually exclusive. Both can benefit you in different ways at different times.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Entrepreneur members get access to exclusive offers, events and more.
Are you sure you want to logout?