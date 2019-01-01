My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Robots

Amazon's New Robots Pack 700 Boxes Per Hour
Amazon

Amazon's New Robots Pack 700 Boxes Per Hour

Automated box packing will replace human workers, with 24 roles disappearing for each warehouse facility having one of these robots installed.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
Amazon's Warehouse Robots Won't Replace Humans for at Least a Decade

Amazon's Warehouse Robots Won't Replace Humans for at Least a Decade

Mainly because the technology isn't ready yet.
Rachel England | 2 min read
Robots Are Stealing Our Jobs

Robots Are Stealing Our Jobs

A recent study predicts automation will eliminate 73 million jobs by 2030. If you're worried, you should be.
Phil La Duke | 6 min read
Origami-Inspired Robot Gripper Could Pack Your Groceries

Origami-Inspired Robot Gripper Could Pack Your Groceries

By taking inspiration from origami, this robot gripper can safely pick up and hold delicate objects while at the same time lift more than 100x its own weight.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
4 Choices You'll Make Running Your Startup in the Age of Robots and AI

4 Choices You'll Make Running Your Startup in the Age of Robots and AI

Machines alone cannot replace humans in everything. Reason: We're unbeatable in dynamic milieus and open-ended tasks.
Per Bylund | 6 min read

More From This Topic

3 Ways to Robot-Proof Your Job
Artificial Intelligence

3 Ways to Robot-Proof Your Job

Northeastern University president Joseph Aoun outlines a plan to save humanity's role in the workplace.
Dan Bova | 3 min read
How to Stop Some Dumb, Destructive Bot From Ruining Your Company's Poll
bots

How to Stop Some Dumb, Destructive Bot From Ruining Your Company's Poll

You have to be vigilant to make sure your poll results are real, not driven by a hired botnet.
James Parsons | 5 min read
The Shutdown Shuts Down Craft Beer, Robot Layoffs and 'Game of Thrones' Is Coming (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

The Shutdown Shuts Down Craft Beer, Robot Layoffs and 'Game of Thrones' Is Coming (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Stephen J. Bronner | 2 min read
Postmates Unveils Its Adorable Autonomous Delivery Robot
Robots

Postmates Unveils Its Adorable Autonomous Delivery Robot

Serve looks a bit like Wall-E, but for bringing your lunch to the office.
Kris Holt | 2 min read
More Robots Might Mean Less Coffee, and More CBD (60-Second Video)
3 Things To Know

More Robots Might Mean Less Coffee, and More CBD (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Liz Webber | 1 min read
MIT Researchers Create a Robot Houseplant That Moves on Its Own
Robots

MIT Researchers Create a Robot Houseplant That Moves on Its Own

This will all be fine.
Rachel England | 3 min read
Human Tech Support Still Has a Future
Technology

Human Tech Support Still Has a Future

Tech will empower, not replace, human beings.
Chris Porteous | 5 min read
Don't Get Beaten by a Robot: 3 Ways to Ensure Your Job Survives Automation
Ready For Anything

Don't Get Beaten by a Robot: 3 Ways to Ensure Your Job Survives Automation

'Avoid jobs that robots are good at' sounds like science fiction, but it's good advice for the future.
Jeff Christensen | 6 min read
Watch Boston Dynamics' Atlas Robot Do Parkour
Boston Dynamics

Watch Boston Dynamics' Atlas Robot Do Parkour

Boston Dynamics' humanoid robot has a new skill: parkour, the act of getting from point A to B in the fastest way possible. Watch as it hops over a large log before gracefully scaling three 15-inch offset platforms with ease.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
Should You Hire a Person for That Marketing Job or Buy a Robot?
Automation

Should You Hire a Person for That Marketing Job or Buy a Robot?

The options are not mutually exclusive. Both can benefit you in different ways at different times.
Albizu Garcia | 4 min read