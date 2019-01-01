There are no Videos in your queue.
Rock bands
Trademarks
Current events quickly morph into trademarking sprees seeking to capitalize on what's in the news.
A real estate investor stumbled into a deal for the Nirvana singer's childhood home, which came with some free lessons.
Gene Simmons writes that 'you cannot fail' when you pursue a business that you are passionate about.
Touring musician turned startup employee shares advice from his former life that applies to growing companies.
Use these lessons from some of the biggest acts in music to up your game with your clients.
More From This Topic
Startups
Tech founder on seeking funds for albums, booking tours and hanging with Dave Grohl.
Lessons
What was thought of a case of rock star excess actually provides a powerful business lesson.
Technology
The Band of the Day daily music-discovery magazine app lets musicians be seen and heard.
Marketing
The Roxy Theatre on Hollywood's Sunset Strip was on its way down when Nic Adler took over and restored it to prominence in the North American music scene.
Technology
Total Immersion's Augmented Reality software solutions gives heavy metal band Mastodon an edge with fans.
Franchises
From rock 'n roll to divorce to kickball, these companies take franchising to a new creative level.
Growth Strategies
For this iconoclastic rocker, there are no limits to how music can be packaged, delivered and consumed.
Growth Strategies
The frontman for the alternative rock band shares his thoughts about innovation, success and learning from mistakes.
