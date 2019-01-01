My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Rock bands

4 Novel Trademark Developments We Saw in 2017
Trademarks

4 Novel Trademark Developments We Saw in 2017

Current events quickly morph into trademarking sprees seeking to capitalize on what's in the news.
Jaia Thomas | 3 min read
What Accidentally Buying Kurt Cobain's First House Taught Me

What Accidentally Buying Kurt Cobain's First House Taught Me

A real estate investor stumbled into a deal for the Nirvana singer's childhood home, which came with some free lessons.
Brandon Turner | 6 min read
KISS Co-Founder: To Be a Success in Business, Think 'Me' First

KISS Co-Founder: To Be a Success in Business, Think 'Me' First

Gene Simmons writes that 'you cannot fail' when you pursue a business that you are passionate about.
Gene Simmons | 3 min read
7 Lessons to Rock Both the Stage and Sales

7 Lessons to Rock Both the Stage and Sales

Touring musician turned startup employee shares advice from his former life that applies to growing companies.
David Du Pré | 5 min read
Sell Like a (Literal) Rock Star With These 5 Takeaways

Sell Like a (Literal) Rock Star With These 5 Takeaways

Use these lessons from some of the biggest acts in music to up your game with your clients.
Steve Jones | 4 min read

More From This Topic

How Being a Post-Punk Singer Prepared Me for the Startup Life
Startups

How Being a Post-Punk Singer Prepared Me for the Startup Life

Tech founder on seeking funds for albums, booking tours and hanging with Dave Grohl.
David Larson Levine | 5 min read
No Brown M&M's: What Van Halen's Insane Contract Clause Teaches Entrepreneurs
Lessons

No Brown M&M's: What Van Halen's Insane Contract Clause Teaches Entrepreneurs

What was thought of a case of rock star excess actually provides a powerful business lesson.
Steve Jones | 4 min read
The Startup Success Story Behind the Band of the Day App
Technology

The Startup Success Story Behind the Band of the Day App

The Band of the Day daily music-discovery magazine app lets musicians be seen and heard.
Jennifer Wang | 3 min read
How Social Media Saved a Hollywood Landmark
Marketing

How Social Media Saved a Hollywood Landmark

The Roxy Theatre on Hollywood's Sunset Strip was on its way down when Nic Adler took over and restored it to prominence in the North American music scene.
Jennifer Wang | 3 min read
How 'Augmented Reality' Software Can Blur the Lines Between Online and Offline Worlds
Technology

How 'Augmented Reality' Software Can Blur the Lines Between Online and Offline Worlds

Total Immersion's Augmented Reality software solutions gives heavy metal band Mastodon an edge with fans.
Jason Ankeny | 4 min read
Three Franchises Far From Business As Usual
Franchises

Three Franchises Far From Business As Usual

From rock 'n roll to divorce to kickball, these companies take franchising to a new creative level.
Jason Daley | 9 min read
The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne on Reinventing the Music Industry
Growth Strategies

The Flaming Lips' Wayne Coyne on Reinventing the Music Industry

For this iconoclastic rocker, there are no limits to how music can be packaged, delivered and consumed.
Jason Ankeny | 9 min read
Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips on Reinvention
Growth Strategies

Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips on Reinvention

The frontman for the alternative rock band shares his thoughts about innovation, success and learning from mistakes.