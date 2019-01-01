My Queue

Rock stars

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art
Starting a Business

Here's How Lenny Kravitz Creates Something Out of Nothing in Business and Art

The music and style icon discusses his latest passion project, Twice, a mission-driven oral care brand.
Dan Bova | 7 min read
From Rock God to Master Rosé Winemaker: a Conversation With Jon Bon Jovi

From Rock God to Master Rosé Winemaker: a Conversation With Jon Bon Jovi

"Real men drink pink."
Patrick Carone | 4 min read
9 Takeaways for Entrepreneurs From Bruce Springsteen's Autobiography

9 Takeaways for Entrepreneurs From Bruce Springsteen's Autobiography

His bestselling memoir details the decisions that made him a rock'n'roll icon.
Joan Oleck | 9 min read
7 Reasons Rock Star Entrepreneurs Hit Home Run After Home Run

7 Reasons Rock Star Entrepreneurs Hit Home Run After Home Run

Some people seem to turn everything they touch into gold. What are their secrets?
Jonathan Long | 6 min read
KISS Co-Founder: To Be a Success in Business, Think 'Me' First

KISS Co-Founder: To Be a Success in Business, Think 'Me' First

Gene Simmons writes that 'you cannot fail' when you pursue a business that you are passionate about.
Gene Simmons | 3 min read

More From This Topic

7 Lessons to Rock Both the Stage and Sales
Sales

7 Lessons to Rock Both the Stage and Sales

Touring musician turned startup employee shares advice from his former life that applies to growing companies.
David Du Pré | 5 min read
Sell Like a (Literal) Rock Star With These 5 Takeaways
Sales

Sell Like a (Literal) Rock Star With These 5 Takeaways

Use these lessons from some of the biggest acts in music to up your game with your clients.
Steve Jones | 4 min read
No Brown M&M's: What Van Halen's Insane Contract Clause Teaches Entrepreneurs
Lessons

No Brown M&M's: What Van Halen's Insane Contract Clause Teaches Entrepreneurs

What was thought of a case of rock star excess actually provides a powerful business lesson.
Steve Jones | 4 min read
Big Business Lessons From Three Rock 'n' Roll Legends
Inspiration

Big Business Lessons From Three Rock 'n' Roll Legends

Nearly every successful startup shares three common traits with music stars.
Steve Jones | 5 min read
The Secret Behind This Legendary Hollywood Hotel's 50-Year Run
Growth Strategies

The Secret Behind This Legendary Hollywood Hotel's 50-Year Run

The Sunset Marquis isn't just a place where entertainment icons stay and play--it's a Hollywood legend in its own right. Here's your all-access pass.
Jason Ankeny | 15+ min read
A Roadie Business: Teaching Bus Drivers to the Stars
Growth Strategies

A Roadie Business: Teaching Bus Drivers to the Stars

A Nashville school trains people to get behind the wheel and shuttle rock entertainers to their next gig.
Margaret Littman | 4 min read