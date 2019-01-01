My Queue

Investing in Startups Is Opening Up to the '99 Percent'
Crowdfund with Cat

The co-founder of crowdfunding platform RocketHub explains what the new generation of equity crowdfunding will look like and why it's important.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Equity Crowdfunding Explained -- Jargon Free

A co-founder of crowdfunding platform RocketHub, Alon Hillel-Tuch, explains the difference between equity crowdfunding and more tradition donation-based crowdfunding.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Less Than a Third of Crowdfunding Campaigns Reach Their Goals

But one platform sees much higher rates of success than the others, according to a new report.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Rocket Hub and Ovation Team Up to Bring Crowdfunding to TV

The special will showcase the work of artists who are raising money to fund their creative projects.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
An Insider Look at RocketHub, the AlleyNYC Company That Sold for $15 Million

Rockethub, incubated at AlleyNYC, sold for $15 million. Coworking was a big part of its success.
Jason Saltzman | 5 min read

Crowdfunding Platform RocketHub Acquired for $15 Million
Crowdfunding

EFactor, a resource site for entrepreneurs, bought the New York City-based alternative finance platform.
Catherine Clifford | 3 min read
Art-Tech Startup Makes the Digital Picture Frame Super Classy
Artists

Meural's matte LCD display screen is set into a handcrafted maple wooden frame.
Catherine Clifford | 2 min read
Déjà Vu 2012: A Zombie-Frankenstein JOBS Act 2.0 Is in the Works
JOBS Act

President Obama signed a law more than two years ago expanding access to crowdfunding. The idea was almost universally popular in Washington, a rarity in and of itself, but codifying a plan for how to implement and regulate this new arm of crowdfunding has proven to be an epic challenge.
Catherine Clifford | 9 min read
What's Behind Every Great Crowdfunding Campaign?
Ready to Launch

Experts from our Ready to Launch event unlock the secret to an effective campaign.
Carly Okyle | 3 min read