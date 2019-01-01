There are no Videos in your queue.
Rockets
An entrepreneur whose goal is to take his startup to the red planet discovers the virtue of thinking big.
The launch is set for this November, and the SpaceX founder has big hopes for it.
And live vicariously through this rocket landing game
The company celebrated its first daytime ground landing on Feb. 19.
More From This Topic
Blue Origin
Saving the capsule was the only goal of the test and the survival of the Blue Shepherd rocket, making its fifth flight, served as a bonus for Blue Origin.
SpaceX
The satellite is designed to provide television, data and mobile communications services to customers across Asia, Russia and Oceania and the Pacific Islands.
Rockets
A rocket carrying three satellites launched near China's border.
SpaceX
The U.S. Air Force awarded Elon Musk's SpaceX an $83 million contract to launch a GPS satellite in 2018.
China
China plans to have a working permanent manned space station around 2022.
SpaceX
After several failed previous attempts, the company landed its Falcon 9 rocket on a platform in the Atlantic Ocean.
Blue Origin
Saturday's flight marks the third successful launch-and-land for the rocket, with similar missions completed in January and November.
SpaceX
The rocket was less than two minutes from liftoff from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida on Thursday when the launch was scrubbed.
SpaceX
The third time is apparently not a charm.
Elon Musk
'Welcome back, baby!' Elon Musk's space startup epically rebounds after two failed attempts.
