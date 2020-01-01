rocketship.vc

Rocketship.vc Closes Second Global VC Fund at $100 Mn
The Silicon Valley-based global VC firm has made 10 investments in Indian startups, including the likes of Khatabook, NoBroker, Moglix and Yulu, among others
Shipra Singh | 3 min read