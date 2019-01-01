There are no Videos in your queue.
ROI
experiential
Was your branded, Instagrammable pop-up worth it? Your CMO wants to know.
Bootstrapping a startup means making decisions on the fly from your gut, but there's a point where a company has to use data has to drive its calls.
Boost efficiency and productivity. Reduce errors. Plus more cool stuff.
Use that publicity to build a business.
Including one that could lose you hundreds of thousands of dollars.
More From This Topic
Sales Metrics
For decades the billboard and TV industries have tested markets in a way ecommerce entrepreneurs will find tells them a whole lot more.
Infographics
When you're spending lots of time and money on social media, it's important to know just how much it's helping your brand.
ROI
PowerReviews uses data-driven decision-making to prioritize its projects.
Behind the Brand
Singer Jimmy Buffett can teach us all how to build a brand and engage our customers.
Closing a Business
It's important to lead like a boss particularly when you've made the command decision to close it down.
Marketing
Determining which channel moved the customer to purchase is tricky when your marketing runs the gamut from Facebook ads to direct mail.
Artificial Intelligence
Don't buy an artificial-intelligence 'solution' just because you can. Ask how AI's strengths align with your company goals and supplement other resources.
Infographics
Here's how your business can use video to better engage your audience and tell your brand's story.
Thanking
There are strategic techniques to show appreciation to your clients all year long -- techniques that benefit their companies and yours.
Content Marketing
As a strategy, content marketing is anything but quick -- but that doesn't mean you can't see small ROI improvements early on.
