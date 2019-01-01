My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

ROI

Do Your Experiential Marketing Moves Produce Enough ROI?
experiential

Do Your Experiential Marketing Moves Produce Enough ROI?

Was your branded, Instagrammable pop-up worth it? Your CMO wants to know.
Tiffany Delmore | 5 min read
Best Ways to Use Data in Making Decisions

Best Ways to Use Data in Making Decisions

Bootstrapping a startup means making decisions on the fly from your gut, but there's a point where a company has to use data has to drive its calls.
Alexander Maasik | 4 min read
What Every Entrepreneur Must Know About Artificial Intelligence

What Every Entrepreneur Must Know About Artificial Intelligence

Boost efficiency and productivity. Reduce errors. Plus more cool stuff.
Rahul Varshneya | 5 min read
6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Use that publicity to build a business.
Danielle Sabrina | 6 min read
Deciphering the Key Financial Metrics of a Business's Value

Deciphering the Key Financial Metrics of a Business's Value

Including one that could lose you hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Mark Daoust | 5 min read

More From This Topic

Clicks Are Not the Only Online Marketing Metric and They May Not Even Be the Best
Sales Metrics

Clicks Are Not the Only Online Marketing Metric and They May Not Even Be the Best

For decades the billboard and TV industries have tested markets in a way ecommerce entrepreneurs will find tells them a whole lot more.
Claude Denton | 6 min read
The ROI of Social Media (Infographic)
Infographics

The ROI of Social Media (Infographic)

When you're spending lots of time and money on social media, it's important to know just how much it's helping your brand.
Rose Leadem | 2 min read
When You're a Small Company, Every Project You Take on Needs to Have High ROI
ROI

When You're a Small Company, Every Project You Take on Needs to Have High ROI

PowerReviews uses data-driven decision-making to prioritize its projects.
BizCast | 2 min read
All I Know About Marketing I Learned From Margaritas
Behind the Brand

All I Know About Marketing I Learned From Margaritas

Singer Jimmy Buffett can teach us all how to build a brand and engage our customers.
Cameron Gonzalez | 7 min read
Startup Failure Is When Your Leadership Will Be Tested Most
Closing a Business

Startup Failure Is When Your Leadership Will Be Tested Most

It's important to lead like a boss particularly when you've made the command decision to close it down.
Olivier Grinda | 8 min read
Here's How to Calculate What's Working When You're Marketing on Lots of Channels
Marketing

Here's How to Calculate What's Working When You're Marketing on Lots of Channels

Determining which channel moved the customer to purchase is tricky when your marketing runs the gamut from Facebook ads to direct mail.
George Deeb | 6 min read
6 Critical Questions to Help Businesses Cut Through the AI Hype
Artificial Intelligence

6 Critical Questions to Help Businesses Cut Through the AI Hype

Don't buy an artificial-intelligence 'solution' just because you can. Ask how AI's strengths align with your company goals and supplement other resources.
Brett Jackson | 6 min read
7 Ways to Create a Killer Marketing Video (Infographic)
Infographics

7 Ways to Create a Killer Marketing Video (Infographic)

Here's how your business can use video to better engage your audience and tell your brand's story.
Emily Conklin | 1 min read
Ways to Say Thanks
Thanking

Ways to Say Thanks

There are strategic techniques to show appreciation to your clients all year long -- techniques that benefit their companies and yours.
Kim Walsh Phillips | 4 min read
3 Ways to Ensure Early Content Marketing Efforts Pay Off
Content Marketing

3 Ways to Ensure Early Content Marketing Efforts Pay Off

As a strategy, content marketing is anything but quick -- but that doesn't mean you can't see small ROI improvements early on.
Garrett Moon | 5 min read