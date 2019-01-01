My Queue

Roku

Sony to Launch Streaming TV Service in Two Weeks
Streaming TV

The entertainment juggernaut will reportedly roll out its inaugural cord-cutter offering in Chicago, New York and Philadelphia.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
Is It Finally Time to Cut Cable?

As media companies begin making their wares available to stream, our resident personal technology columnist revisits cutting the cord.
Jason Cipriani | 5 min read
Aereo's Plan B: Fine, We're a Cable Provider

The streaming TV startup that lost against big broadcasters in the Supreme Court is still not giving up. It's giving in. Well, sort of. Here's how.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 4 min read
Roku Founder: Say Goodbye to Cable Boxes and Hello to TV Apps

The father of cord-cutting predicts the future of TV. Hint: Your next boob toob will know what you want to watch and what your friends are watching.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 7 min read
Changing Channels: With Fire TV, Amazon Enters the Blazing Set-Top Box Arena

Amazon is looking to differentiate itself from competitors with a video-streaming device you can talk to.
Geoff Weiss | 2 min read