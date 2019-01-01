My Queue

Role Models

The Importance of Having an Anti-Role Model
The Importance of Having an Anti-Role Model

The people you don't want to be like have just as much to teach you as the ones you wish you were.
John Rampton | 9 min read
When Good Leaders Create Bad Results

Every decision affects employee satisfaction and performance.
Manish Dudharejia | 9 min read
When It Comes to Growing a Massive YouTube Audience, This Entrepreneur Explains Why You Shouldn't Focus on Making a Video Every Day

Wong Fu Productions co-founder and filmmaker Philip Wang says there is value in taking time away from the day-to-day grind to make something you're proud of.
Nina Zipkin | 8 min read
5 Lessons From Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Her 85th Birthday

Take a page out of The Notorious RBG's playbook.
Nina Zipkin | 4 min read
International Model and Entrepreneur Alexis Ren Has Over 11 Million Followers on Instagram. Now, She's Using That Following to Go From Model to Role Model.

The model and entrepreneur stars in the third season premiere of 'Leaders Create Leaders.'
Gerard Adams | 2 min read

Tristan Walker's Challenge: 'How Can I Be the Best CEO I Can Be?'
Ready For Anything

He's a tech darling turned high-profile spokesman for diversity in Silicon Valley. But to truly succeed, he's rethinking everything.
J.J. McCorvey | 15+ min read
How I Failed as a Mentor
Ready For Anything

There are learning opportunities when hero-worship collides with narcissism, but it's never what was intended.
Phil La Duke | 5 min read
3 Ways to Be a Diversity Role Model
Ready For Anything

Don't look for a role model, become the role model your business deserves.
Anka Wittenberg | 6 min read
Dotting the I's: Why Intuit QuickBooks Is a Role Model for Serving Small Business
Ready For Anything

Everyone looking to serve the small business market can study Intuit's three key principles for success.
Clate Mask | 5 min read
4 Leadership Lessons Every CEO Can Learn From Steve Kerr
Ready For Anything

Fans of the Golden State Warriors are awed by Steph Curry, but it's Kerr who runs the show.
Dennis Yang | 7 min read
4 Great Non-Business Role Models for Entrepreneurs
Inspiration

From the author of a memoir about recovering from personal loss to a group of men who stopped an armed train passenger, look at these individuals for inspiration.
Zach Cutler | 3 min read
5 Morale Boosters That Kept a Dying Business Afloat Until It Finally Thrived
Psychology

Business is tough. Success is often just keeping the doors open until things finally click.
Ann Smarty | 5 min read
Remember, Your Behavior Is Contagious
Ready For Anything

No one is going to buy what you're selling if you don't own it yourself first.
John Brubaker | 5 min read
Watch: Emerging Entrepreneurs Describe Their Biggest Business Heroes
Inspiration

Need more proof that entrepreneurs are the rock stars of this generation? Look no further than this video clip.
Geoff Weiss | 4 min read
How Burning Bridges Can Lead to Success
Success Strategies

A former Googler explains how he created a mission and brand around his # 1 value: a freedom lifestyle.
Arman Assadi | 5 min read