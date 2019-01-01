My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Romney

8 U.S. Presidents Who Started as Entrepreneurs
Leadership

8 U.S. Presidents Who Started as Entrepreneurs

Is a background in business essential to running the country? Here are several former presidents who transitioned from the boardroom to the Oval Office.
Kara Ohngren Prior | 4 min read
Should You Tell Employees How to Vote?

Should You Tell Employees How to Vote?

Mitt Romney has urged business owners to tell their employees how they plan to vote.
Catherine Clifford
In Contentious Debate, Obama and Romney Spar Over Small-Business Jobs

In Contentious Debate, Obama and Romney Spar Over Small-Business Jobs

Sparks flew Tuesday as the presidential candidates parried over taxes, health care and other issues that impact how and when entrepreneurs hire.
Catherine Clifford
What You Can Learn About Social Media from Big Bird

What You Can Learn About Social Media from Big Bird

The Sesame Street character became a social media sensation this week. Here's what entrepreneurs need to learn from the 8-foot-tall yellow bird.
Catherine Clifford
Should the U.S. President Have Business Experience? (Opinion)

Should the U.S. President Have Business Experience? (Opinion)

Why success in the private sector doesn't necessarily translate into an effective leadership.
Scott Shane | 4 min read

More From This Topic

7 Reasons Small Business Supports Romney (Opinion)
Finance

7 Reasons Small Business Supports Romney (Opinion)

Small-business owners overwhelmingly favor Mitt Romney over Barack Obama in the 2012 presidential election. Here are seven reasons why.
Scott Shane | 3 min read