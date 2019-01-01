My Queue

Ronald Reagan

Nancy Reagan Proved the Power of Partners in Leadership
Love

As President, Ronald Reagan reshaped American government and politics. He always said he could not have done it without his Nancy.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
How Leaders, in Politics and Business, Use Influence Instead of Power

True leaders understand the limitations inherent in power and choose to view their role as one of influence.
Ray Hennessey | 6 min read
The 15 Ronald Reagan Quotes Every Business Leader Must Know

On the 10th anniversary of the Gipper's death, we present some of his best thoughts on American business.
Ray Hennessey | 3 min read
How the Republican Presidential Candidates Stack Up on Small-Business Taxes

The Presidential candidates will likely add to their reform agendas in the weeks ahead. But here's a look at the candidates' existing small-business tax plans.
Diana Ransom
How Small Businesses are Becoming Big Campaign Stops

An inside look at five entrepreneurs reaping political publicity, as the presidential hopefuls put them in the spotlight on the campaign trail.
Diana Ransom | 9 min read