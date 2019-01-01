My Queue

Roomba

Roomba Is Mapping Your House to Make IoT Gadgets Smarter
Roomba Is Mapping Your House to Make IoT Gadgets Smarter

With your permission, iRobot may sell maps of your home to third-party companies working on smart home devices.
Angela Moscaritolo | 3 min read
Robots Will Play a Bigger Role in the Coming Years, But Not as Big as You Think

Robots Will Play a Bigger Role in the Coming Years, But Not as Big as You Think

Executives from Softbank Robotics and iRobot Corporation share their insights into the year's biggest trends in the field and their predictions for the immediate future.
Stephen J. Bronner | 6 min read
Watch Beer Pong Played With a Roomba

Watch Beer Pong Played With a Roomba

Use this innovation to take your backyard activities up a notch this Fourth of July weekend.
Entrepreneur Staff | 1 min read