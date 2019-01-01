My Queue

Ross Ulbricht

Bitcoin

Silk Road Creator Ross Ulbricht Sentenced to Life in Prison

The mastermind behind the underground website is expected to appeal.
Reuters | 3 min read
U.S. Marshals to Auction 50,000 Bitcoins From Silk Road

The auction follows the recent criminal conviction of the mastermind behind the online black market.
Reuters | 2 min read
Bitcoin Continues Downward Spiral, Plunges Below $200

Times just got even tougher for the fledgling cryptocash.
Kim Lachance Shandrow | 2 min read
U.S. Shuts Down Silk Road 2.0 Website

Charges against the site's alleged owner carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.
Reuters | 2 min read
Alleged Founder of Silk Road Pleads Not Guilty, Will Stand Trial in November

No plea bargain here: Ross William Ulbricht is expected to get his day in court before Thanksgiving.
Brian Patrick Eha | 4 min read

More From This Topic

Entrepreneurs

Alleged Creator of Silk Road Detained Without Bail

At a bail hearing in a Manhattan courtroom on Thursday, a federal prosecutor revealed that Ross William Ulbricht allegedly ordered the murders of six people, and that more than 450,000 bitcoins of his personal fortune are still unaccounted for.
Brian Patrick Eha | 6 min read