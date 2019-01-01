There are no Videos in your queue.
Royalties
Inventing
Gene Luoma solved a universal problem -- clogged drains -- with a strip of plastic from his garage. His device has sold 33 million units.
The single most important aspect of your business plan are the fees you charge your franchisees. Discover how to charge enough on the initial fee and royalties to make money without scaring away potential franchisees.
An expert explains why investors ask for them and what that means for you and your company.
The heirs of Anna Short Harrington -- the second-ever woman to serve as the face of the Aunt Jemima breakfast brand -- are alleging 60 years of unpaid royalties in a brand new lawsuit.
There are several important factors to consider before you license your invention. Here's a handy overview to help you out.
Licensing
Of course your lawyer has to review your licensing contract but make certain you know what the lawyer may not.
Copyrights
This infographic explains how to stay on the right side of the law, as well as tips for creating original images.
Technology
Hoping to improve its artist relations, Spotify is letting musicians sell merchandise through their profile pages without taking a commission.
Finance
An entrepreneur sees the funding light when she agrees to pay her engineer in royalties based on future sales.
Franchises
Ten sure-fire strategies for tracking down the right one -- and five things to avoid.
